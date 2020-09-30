Eureka Public Library delivers teen programs

The Eureka Public Library is participating in the Young Adult Library Services Association’s (YALSA) annual TeenTober celebration. Developed by YALSA, this month-long event strives to raise awareness of the importance of year-round teen services and connect teens with services and materials provided by their local institutions that will help them develop new skills and fuel their passions.

Eureka Public Library’s TeenTober activity will be a Take and Make found poetry project. Teens will be able to create their own poems from the pages of well-known YA books starting Thursday, Oct. 1.

Additionally, teens can visit the library to view a display showcasing books from the YALSA Teens’ Top Ten nominees. They can also vote on their favorites to be included in the Teens’ Top Ten online any time before Oct. 15.

“We are ecstatic to bring this type of programming to our teens in the Eureka community,” said Library Director Ann Reeves. “We are committed to providing materials and services to our teens and connecting them with resources to help them learn new skills, discover interests, and promote their creativity.”

For details on how to participate in the TeenTober poetry project at the Eureka Public Library, visit the library website at eurekapl.org or call 309-467-2922.

Find out more about YALSA and the TeenTober national initiative, visit www.ala.org/yalsa/teentober.