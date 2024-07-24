Eureka Public Library Notes

Share Your Story Ice Cream Social rescheduled

Eureka Public Library’s Share Your Story adult storytelling group will have an ice cream social at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1.

The event is rescheduled from earlier in July. Share stories, meet friends, and having Uncle Bob’s ice cream together. Registration is required.

Contact Angela Roberts (309-467-2922, Ext. 4) if you have any questions. The event will replace the regular monthly Share Your Story program at the AC Home for August.

Fun Friday Storytime is back at the Apostolic Christian Home

Join Miss Angela at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2 for a watermelon-themed Fun Friday Storytime.

After the stories, everyone can make a watermelon craft. It is a free event for kids of all ages and their grown-ups. For info, visit https://www.eurekapl.org or call the library at 309-467-2922.