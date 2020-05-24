Eureka to observe Memorial Day live online

The Eureka American Legion Post #466 will be conducting an abbreviated Memorial Day Service on Monday, May 25 to be broadcast on YouTube “Eureka Live.” beginning at at 11 a.m.

Dan Harrod will be the Master of Ceremonies, and he will introduce the featured guest speaker, Mike Sager, a World War II veteran.

The program will include an invocation and benediction by Senior Pastor Jennie Churchman ol the Eureka Christian Church. Eureka Boy Scout Troop #57, under the leadership of Scoutmaster Bob McClure, will be included in the ceremony.

Eureka High School senior Reuben Roberts, will present the Gettysburg Address.