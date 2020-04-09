Free seeds available for Eureka Public Library cardholders  

The Eureka Public Library’s Seed Library is a free community-based resource to encourage home gardens. In order to serve the community during the COVID-19 closure, the library is offering front porch delivery of seeds to Eureka Public Library card holders.

To request seeds, cardholders should review the current seed inventory document at www.eurekapl.org/free-seeds and then email epldseeds@gmail.com with the request. Requests should include name, address, phone number, specific varieties requested, and number of seed packets per variety.

Library staff will reply to requests regarding availability and delivery arrangements. Seeds available while supplies last.

If you live or own property in Olio or Cruger townships and do not have a library card visit the library’s website at www.eurekapl.org to find out how to obtain a temporary library card.

If you do not have internet access, call the library at 309-467-2922 and leave a message. Library staff will return your call as soon as possible.