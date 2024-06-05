Goodfield farmer speaks to Historical Society

Join the Woodford County Historical and Genealogical Society at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13, for “The Bill Dietrich Story” at Goodfield State Bank, 201 S. Eureka St.

The meeting will be in the community room in the lower level which is handicap assessable.

Dietrich, a Goodfield farmer started DMI in 1961, making hog crates, waterers and fertilizer equipment. Today it is much more diverse in the agricultural industry.

The WCHGS Society meets March through November on the second Thursday of the month. So that people living in all parts of the county can access the meetings, they are held in different locations throughout the county. Everyone is welcome to join the Society, and meetings are free and open to the public. For information, call Karen Fyke at 309-360-6772 or Beth Miller at 309-275-8860.