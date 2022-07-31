Kiwanis Club to meet this Wednesday

The Eureka Greater Area Kiwanis Club will be holding their next meeting on

Wednesday Aug. 3 12:30 p.m. at Eureka Michael’s Restaurant.

Abby Behrens will be introducing attendees to the Butterfly Project. Lunch will be available for purchase if wanted. Anyone interested is invited to attend.

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time. The Eureka Club is the proud sponsor of the Morton and Eureka High

School’s Key Clubs which offer opportunities for members to learn leadership and

service. For more information, call Nancy at 309-467-4750.