Kiwanis Club to meet this Wednesday

Kiwanis Club to meet this WednesdayJuly 31, 2022
The Eureka Greater Area Kiwanis Club will be holding their next meeting on
Wednesday Aug. 3 12:30 p.m. at Eureka Michael’s Restaurant.
Abby Behrens will be introducing attendees to the Butterfly Project. Lunch will be available for purchase if wanted. Anyone interested is invited to attend.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time. The Eureka Club is the proud sponsor of the Morton and Eureka High
School’s Key Clubs which offer opportunities for members to learn leadership and
service. For more information, call Nancy at 309-467-4750.