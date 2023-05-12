Mark your calendar for Eureka Library book sale

Annual Book Sale

The Friends of the Eureka Public Library will be holding their annual book sale during the Eureka Community Garage Sale on Saturday, May 20. Stop by the library, 202 S. Main, between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. for some bargain prices on books, movies, and more. Donations of clean gently used books for the sale will be accepted at the library May 12 – 19 during open hours. For more information, call the library at 309-467-2922.

Register Summer Reading Program starting May 15

Registration for the 2023 Summer Reading Program at the Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, will begin Monday, May 15. This year’s theme is Dive into Reading and patrons can expect a fun variety of programs, displays, and activities for all ages. Summer Reading officially begins on June 1 and will run through July 15. Dive into Reading is open to community members of all ages, and registration will be available throughout the summer. Patrons may sign up anytime but must register and log their first week of reading before June 10 to be eligible for the teen and adult Grand Prize drawings.

The overall format for Summer Reading will be the same across all age groups, participants simply need to read for two hours each week. New for 2023, patrons can sign up and log their reading directly in the READsquared app! The library will have paper registration forms and reading logs available as well. When the program begins in June, readers will just need to log their reading before the end of each week. Participants in the teen and adult age groups that log their reading each week will receive an entry into the Grand Prize drawings at the end of the program.

The children’s program is open to anyone from ages 0 – 12. The teen program is for those 13 – 17 years old, and the adult program is for anyone 18 years and older.

For more information on this year’s Summer Reading Program, visit the library website at https://www.eurekapl.org or call the library at 309-467-2922.

U of I Master Gardener plant clinic

University of Illinois Extension Woodford County Master Gardeners will be hosting a free plant clinic at the Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Monday, May 15. Anyone can bring gardening questions, landscape problems, and unidentified plant and insect samples and get free information and advice from the experts. No registration is required. For more information, visit the library website at https://www.eurekapl.org or call 309-467-2922.

Getting Started with READsquared program

Want to be ready to Dive into Reading before the 2023 Summer Reading Program starts? Sign up for Getting Started with READsquared! Eureka Public Library staff will walk you through how to use the app in this free program for teens and adults. Participants will learn how to sign up for this year’s summer reading program, how to log reading, set up text alerts, and more. Space is limited and registration is required. Sign up to attend either Tuesday, May 16 at 10:00 a.m. or Thursday, May 26 at 6:00 p.m. Register at the adult circulation desk or by calling the library at 309-467-2922 ext. 1. For more information, visit the library website at https://www.eurekapl.org/.

Program in a Bag for May

The Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, has a new Program in a Bag for adults this month. The craft for the May bag will be a Take and Make DIY Butterfly Suncatcher. Program in a Bag is a monthly themed bag with a craft, book list, and other activities. These will be available at the adult circulation desk beginning on Thursday, May 18 on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. For more information, visit the library website at https://www.eurekapl.org.