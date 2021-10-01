Metamora Center to host community blood drive 

Metamora Center will host a Community Blood Drive from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 104 South Menard.

To donate, contact Chris Genders at 309-5735175 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 61297 to locate the drive. You may also call ImpactLife to schedule at 800-747-5401. Masks and appointments are required.

Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo I.D. is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, call ImpactLife at 800-747-5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before 8/11/21 are eligible to give at this drive.

Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.

ImpactLife is the provider of blood and blood components to more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin. In your area, ImpactLife is the exclusive provider to http://www.bloodcenter.org/aboutus/servicehospitals.aspx.

All donors will receive a voucher for either a Retro Style T-Shirt or a $5 Gift Card redeemable at Amazon, Target, Starbucks, Lowe’s or Walmart.