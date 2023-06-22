Open house planned for retiring Eureka library director

More than two decades after beginning her library career at Eureka Public Library, Library Director Ann Reeves is set to retire at the end of June.

The EPLD Board of Trustees will be hosting a retirement open house in the library’s outdoor pavilion from 4 – 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 26. All community members are invited to attend to wish Reeves well and enjoy refreshments.

Reeves started working part-time in interlibrary loans at Eureka Public Library in 1998.