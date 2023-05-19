Race at Eureka Lake benefits Heart House mission

The 2023 Race with Your Heart will be on Saturday, June 10 at Eureka Lake.

Eureka Lake Pavilion can be found near the intersection of Lake Road and Eastview Circle.

Participants can choose to do a leisurely 1.5 mile walk on a flat surface around Eureka Lake or enter into one of our two challenging and competitive races.

The course winds through the woodlands along Eureka Lake and through local subdivisions. Both 5K and 10K distances available. Course is mostly flat with a couple of significant hills ascending Eureka Lake dam.

In addition to the walk/runs, there will be raffles, a free pancake and sausage breakfast , along with a family-friendly post-race celebration.

All ages can participate.

Heartline and Heart House mission provides emergency shelter for women and their children; financial aid and education; community and resource referrals; and basic essentials to residents of Woodford County who find themselves homeless, victims of domestic violence, or in any other crisis situation.

Schedule for the event is as follows:

Friday, June 9 — 6 to 7 p.m., Packet Pickup

Heart House, 300 Reagan Drive, Eureka

Saturday, June 10— 6:15 to 7:30 a.m. Same day registration and packet pickup

Saturday, June 11 — 7:30 a.m. 5K and 10K runs begin

Saturday, June 10 — 7:45 a.m. 1.5-mile walk begins

Saturday, June 10 — 8:30 a.m. After party begins with a free pancake and sausage breakfast

For more information, visit raceroster.com/events/2023/71315/27th-annual-race-with-your-heart.