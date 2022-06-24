Salvation Army to hold care training course

“Introduction to Emotional and Spiritual Care” is a course designed to train Salvation Army disaster workers in their care of disaster survivors and first responders.

Participants will explore different religious and cultural practices and be introduced to three approaches for offering Emotional and Spiritual Care (ESC) during a disaster. The course is open to anyone, ideally those who’re interested in potentially joining the Salvation Army’s ESC Team.

The six-hour course will be offered on Saturday, July 9, beginning at 8 a.m. at Crosspoint Community Church, 951 CR 1625 East, Eureka. There is no cost to attend. Those interested should contact Sam Amick 309-678-2883.