Taste of Eureka a success

The annual Taste of Eureka event was held on Friday, Sept. 10. About 250 people enjoyed picking up delicious treats from 13 Eureka businesses. The Kamp family enjoyed picking up their Taste of Eureka treats from Eureka Public Library Trustees Tim Martin and Don Whitman. Rod Hinrichsen of Goodfield was the drawing winner. He received $50 in Eureka Business Association gift checks. For more information about the Eureka Business Association and their annual community events, visit www.eurekabusiness.net. (Photo courtesy of Eureka Business Association)