Tour Eureka IGA with Extension’s diabetes clinic

The first step to eating healthier is buying healthy foods. However, wandering the aisles of the grocery store in search of “healthy foods” can be overwhelming. Join University of Illinois Extension for the August “Diabetes Clinic: Grocery Store Tour” class from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 at the Eureka IGA, 514 W. Center St.

Extension nutrition and wellness educator and registered dietitian Jenna Smith takes participants on a tour down IGA’s grocery aisles to learn how to shop smart to find the best foods to support you and your family’s health needs.

Diabetes clinics are informal but informational walk-in programs with a different topic each month designed especially for persons living with diabetes. Future topics will include sugar substitutes and overcoming exercise barriers. There is no cost to attend this program and no registration is necessary.

Take your first step to eating healthier. For more information on this program or upcoming events, visit go.illinois.edu/LMW, or contact Smith and the nutrition team by phone at 309-663-8306 or email her at jesmith6@illinois.edu. If you will need an accommodation in order to participate, contact the information above. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.