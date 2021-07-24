Woodford County 4-H show marks 100 years

The 2021 Woodford County 4-H Show runs July 26-29 at Farm Bureau Park in Eureka.

Our youth have been hard at work finishing up their projects and we are excited for everyone to come out to the show and see 4-H youth in action.

This year is extra special as we celebrate our 100th 4-H Show in Woodford County. There are many activities planned for that week, but the public is especially invited to join at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27 in the show arena for the fair’s 100 Year Celebration event.

The celebration will feature projects from the past, celebrity showmanship, and more.

Those who are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear face coverings or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors. “Fully vaccinated” means 14 days after your final dose. Face coverings for youth under 12 and people who are not fully vaccinated will be required indoors.

Masks may be removed outdoors only when it is possible to maintain social distance of at least 6 feet. Handwashing and sanitizing stations will be provided throughout the venue. Anyone who has experienced COVID-19 symptoms within the previous seven days is asked to refrain from attending the show.

For more information on the 4-H program or to download the entire 4-H show book and schedule, visit 2021 show schedule. For question or if you will need an accommodation in order to participate, please call the Woodford County Extension Office at 309-467-3789. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.