Woodford County news briefs

EUREKA

Register now for annual Obstacle Course Kayak Race

The annual Kayak Fun Challenge Obstacle Course Race will be held Saturday, Aug. 24 at Eureka Lake, in Eureka from 9 a.m. to noon.

Proceeds from the race are supporting Heartline and Heart House of Eureka, which services to women and children in crisis situations in Woodford and parts of Tazewell County since 1983.

The Kayak Race also announces that individuals and organizations from Tazewell and Woodford counties are sponsoring the disabled veterans of Team River Runners USA as honored guest competitors for the 2019 event.

The Kayak Race is a staggered start, flat water race with a timed finish. Participants maneuver through a series of eight water obstacles including the fun and challenging new water zip and the kayak sluice, which is an exciting new optional water entry system.

The course is designed to accommodate both novice and experienced kayakers with safety and boating instructions provided to all participants.

Loaner kayaks, personal flotation devices and other equipment are available if needed. Awards are presented to the top 3 winners in each age group in both men’s and women’s divisions. The entry fee of $30 per person includes lunch, bottled water, snacks, t-shirt, goody bag and the use of a loaner kayak, and equipment for racers without their own.

Food will be available for purchase by non-participants and there is no entry fee for spectators. Bring your chairs or blankets, family and friends and enjoy the extra fun being provided by Vendor Booths, East Peoria Car Club Car Show, plenty of great music and a children’s outdoor game area with prizes for the kids.

Participants should check in 30 minutes prior to their start time. Race start times for ages 65+ and ages 50-64 is (9 a.m.), ages 35-49 is (10 a.m.) and ages18 – 34 is ( 11 a.m.).

To participate in the Kayak Fun Challenge Obstacle Course Race, register online at www.WashingtonParkDistrict.com Code 3-5196-19. Race entries close on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 5 p.m. No registrations will be accepted after that day/time or on race day.

For additional information, call or text Gloria Phelps at 309-532-6683.

Extension services offers diabetes program

University of Illinois Extension invites is holding a four-part I on Diabetes series at The Gathering Place, 700 N. Main St., Eureka.

The program runs from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Wednesdays Aug. 7, 14, 21 and 28.

I on Diabetes is designed for anyone interested in preventing or managing diabetes. The program provides information on treatment goals and self-monitoring, managing carbohydrates, sodium, cholesterol and fat portions, planning meals, reading food labels, and using artificial sweeteners as well as herbs and spices.

In each of the four sessions, participants receive recipes, watch cooking demonstrations, and taste foods to meet their dietary needs. I on Diabetes is taught by University of Illinois Extension Nutrition and Wellness Educator and Registered Dietitian, Jenna Smith.

The cost of the program is $25 per participant or $40 per couple, which covers the cost of four full meals, and a binder of educational materials and recipes.

To register, go online at bit.ly/2YeYXyc or contact the Woodford County Extension Office at 309-467-3789 by August 5. For program-specific questions, contact Jenna at 309-663-8306 or email her at jesmith6@illinois.edu.

REGION

Pool party planned for special needs families

The Illinois River Valley Special Recreation Association is hosting a free pool party at DragonLand Water Park, 193 Red Bud Memorial Drive, for all special needs families, organizations, and associations throughout Illinois on Friday, Aug. 9 from 6 to 8 p.m.

This is a private after hours pool rental for individuals with special needs, their families, and care givers. To get in the waterpark for free, register online or in-house, then consider contributing to our donation box at the gates.

The free registration window will close on Aug. 8 at 11:59 p.m. Day of drop-ins and unregistered individuals can still attend by paying DragonLand’s Twilight Admission prices at the gate at $3 per person.

DragonLand Concessions will be open during this event.

Heartland names coach for women’s volleyball

Mary Frahm has accepted the head coach position for the women’s volleyball program that will debut at Heartland Community College in this fall.

Frahm comes to Heartland from Illinois Wesleyan University, where she served as assistant volleyball coach since 2014. During her time at IWU, the Titans posted a .752 winning percentage with a 2018 NCAA Sweet 16 appearance. They were CCIW Tournament champions in 2018.

As a collegiate athlete at Lewis University in Romeoville, Frahm was a two-year captain of a top-25 Women’s volleyball team. During her time at Lewis, the team made four consecutive NCAA DII Tournament appearances with a GLVC Conference Tournament Championship in 2010.

“Coach Frahm has shown excellence throughout her entire volleyball career. She possesses the passion and experience to start our volleyball program and bring it to national prominence,” said Athletics Director Ryan Knox.

In addition to the women’s volleyball program, Heartland has added men’s golf and men’s and women’s cross country teams to the current lineup of sports programs.

Learn about native bees, pollinators at workshop

The Peoria Park District is holding a workshop on the identification of native bees and other insect pollinators at the Tawny Oaks Field Station, 715 W Singing Woods Road, in Edelstein on Saturday, Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There is no fee for this program.

Both classroom and field sessions will be given by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Illinois Nature Preserve Commission and Peoria Park District staff on how to identify, photograph, monitor and provide habitat for native insect pollinators. Lunch is included.

This program is offered as an opportunity to learn about the endangered Rusty Patch Bumble Bee and what is being done to protect it from extinction.

For more information, contact Mike Miller at 309-681-2858 or by mmiller@peoriaparks.org.

Civic Chorale and Youth Ensembles seek singers

Auditions for the Peoria Area Civic Chorale’s An American Family Christmas concert series will take place Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 3601 North North St.

All voice parts are welcome. Weekly rehearsals will be held on Tuesday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m. and will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 20. To schedule an audition, contact pacchorale@gmail.com or call 309-693-6725.

Young singers in grades 4-8 with unchanged voices are welcome to audition for the Youth Chorus’ fall season on Tuesday, Aug. 20 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 116 NE Perry Ave., in Peoria. Weekly rehearsals will be held on Tuesday evenings from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at FUMC and will start on Tuesday, Aug.27.

To schedule an audition, contact pacchorale@gmail.com or call 309-693-6725.

The Peoria Area Civic Chorale Youth Chorus Preparatory Chorus, a nonauditioned musical skills enhancing group open to young singers in grades 1-5, is currently enrolling for the fall semester.

The Prep Chorus also will join the Youth Chorus at its fall concert. Rehearsals will be held on Tuesday evenings from 4:30-5:45 p.m. and will run Aug. 27-Oct. 22 at the First United Methodist Church in Peoria. To express interest in enrolling, email paccycprepchorus@gmail.com.

For more information about these ensembles, see www.peoriacivicchorale.org.