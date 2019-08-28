Woodford County news briefs

EUREKA

College receives bronze rating for sustainability

Eureka College has earned a STARS Bronze rating in recognition of its sustainability achievements from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE). STARS, the Sustainability Tracking, Assessment & Rating System measures and encourages sustainability in all aspects of higher education.

This is the first-time Eureka College has submitted a full report on the sustainability of its campus, although the college has been a member of AASHE for four years.

“Eureka College is committed to sustainable practices as evident in our Eureka College values and our 10 Essentials curriculum,” Eureka College Provost Dr. Ann Fulop said. “This award is due to the effort and commitment of Dr. Everett and her students to work with the entire college community to complete the STARS assessment and to continue to move the college into a sustainable future.”

“STARS was developed by the sustainability community to provide high standards for recognizing campus sustainability efforts,” said AASHE Executive Director Meghan Fay Zahniser. “Eureka College has demonstrated a substantial commitment to sustainability by achieving a STARS Bronze Rating and is to be congratulated for their efforts.”

AASHE is an association of colleges and universities that are working to create a sustainable future. AASHE’s mission is to empower higher education to lead the sustainability transformation.

With more than 800 participants in 30 countries, AASHE’s STARS program is the most widely recognized framework in the world for publicly reporting comprehensive information related to a college or university’s sustainability performance. Participants report achievements in five overall areas: 1) academics 2) engagement, 3) operations, 4) planning and administration, and 5) innovation and leadership.

Unlike other rating or ranking systems, this program is open to all institutions of higher education, and the criteria that determine a STARS rating are transparent and accessible to anyone. Because STARS is a program based on credits earned, it allows for both internal comparisons as well as comparisons with similar institutions.

“We are very proud to have achieved a STARS rating for our sustainability accomplishments and I look forward to watching our efforts grow and improve with the support of our amazing administration,” said Dr. Katy Everett, assistant professor of Environmental Studies and Sustainability Committee Chair.

Everett, EC senior Kaitlyn Hild and 2019 EC graduate Riley Francis were also selected to present at the AASHE’s annual conference in Spokane, Washington, on Oct. 27-30.

“All Environmental Science students complete an internship and senior capstone project in our community with the expectation that they will share their findings,” Everett said. “Presenting research at scientific conferences is integral for our students to gain confidence and experience in a professional setting. Our campus is committed to being more sustainable and that is reflected in the work of our students, which I am excited to share at the AASHE conference this year.”

Eureka College’s STARS report is publicly available on the STARS website.

REGIONAL

Red Cross accepting nominations for local heroes

Help the American Red Cross recognize everyday heroes who embody the Red Cross mission of touching lives through acts of heroism and service.

Community members across Central Illinois are encouraged to nominate local heroes who’ve inspired them. The nominees can be someone people have learned about through friends or family, heard about them through media, or maybe were directly involved as a witness to one of these moments that could mean their own life is better because of their response.

Nominations are due Saturday, Aug. 31, by mail to Central Illinois Heroes, 311 W. John Gwynn Jr. Ave., Peoria, IL 61605, or online at redcross.org/CentralIllinoisHeroes or by email: Abigail.Craft@redcross.org.

Evergreen Walk marks 25th anniversary year

Join Director of Education Candace Summers for a program on the McLean County Museum of History’s longest running and most successful outreach program, the Evergreen Cemetery Walk at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29 at the Bloomington Public Library, 205 E. Olive St., Bloomington.

This program will explore the roots of this event and how it began as a call to action because vandalism was a major problem at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery.

Audience members will also be introduced to the individuals who will be featured during the 25th Anniversary Cemetery Walk this year and view a clip from a previous year’s Walk. The program will be held in the Community Room at Bloomington Public Library and is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.mchistory.org.

United Way holds kickoff breakfast

The Heart of Illinois United Way will officially kickoff its 2019 campaign with a breakfast from to 7:30 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6 at Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson Ave.

The event will feature guest speaker Tim Stiles with KPMG. Stiles will share how data is the heart of philanthropic work.

Stiles has more than 25 years of experience working with nonprofits in 145 countries and has facilitated more than 4,000 grants and projects valued at $6-billion. He is the National Practice Leader of KPMG’s tax-exempt practice and the Global Chair of KPMG’s International Development Services.

Worldwide, Stiles works with social service organizations, universities, hospitals, governmental entities, museums, foundations, funding agencies, and more. KPMG ensures charities operate efficiently while demonstrating transparency and accountability to the public, regulatory bodies and the members or founders that support them. Cost: $30/person or $240/table of eight.

BLOOMINGTON

BCPA announces lineup for 2019-20 season

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts (BCPA) presents its new line-up of artists for the 2019-20 season.

This season you will be laughing out loud at all the various comedy acts performing on the BCPA main stage including the gang from MST3K-LIVE, the Southern Fried Chicks Comedy Tour, the master of improv Colin Mochrie and returning to the BCPA The Naked Magicians.

Discover the world of dance with acts like the Russian National Ballet: “Sleeping Beauty”, “Lula” Washington Dance Company, The Tap Pack and the Off-Broadway sensation Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo.

Bring the whole family to one of the many kids’ shows this season. Costumes are encouraged for the Dave Rudolf: Kid’s Halloween Show, returning to the BCPA for a free performance are Pirate Penelope & Friends with their new show, delve into American history with the production of “Walk On: The Story of Rosa Parks” and be wowed by the magic of Bill Blagg.

This season brings multiple musical acts to the BCPA including country artist Josh Gracin, GRAMMY® Award Winner Robert Mirabal in collaboration with the group ETHEL, BCPA favorites Black Violin, The Four Italian Tenors make a shop on their American debut tour, Windham Hill, The Drifters, The Stray Cat Lee Rocker, The Blooze Brothers and the Brubeck Brothers Quartet round out the musical offerings this season.

The popular silent film series continues with Dennis Scott providing live organ accompaniment for “The Phantom Carriage” (1921) and the Buster Keaton classic “Sherlock, Jr.” (1924).

Theater offerings this season include “Walking With My Ancestors”, the Broadway favorite “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical”, “Bandstand” The Tony® awarding-winning Broadway Musical, “#ShePERSISTED” New Play Festival, AQUILA THEATRE returns with the Orwellian classic “1984” and the runaway hit “The Choir of Man.”

Tickets are on sale for now and can be purchased online at artsblooming.org, by phone at 309- 434-2777 or in person at the ticket office located at 600 N. East St., Bloomington.

Become a Friend of the BCPA. As a Friend you will receive first notice and opportunity to purchase tickets throughout the entire season. Call 309-434-2777 for more information on becoming a Friend of the BCPA and visit artsblooming.org to view the entire season.

STATE

Law allows schools to supply glucagon for diabetes

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation on Aug. 19 allowing schools across the state to store an undesignated supply of glucagon to treat students with diabetes.

“Ensuring schools across the state have access to glucagon will better serve our students, parents and communities,” said Pritzker. “People with diabetes depend on this life-saving drug, and now students will always have access at a moment’s notice.”

Under the new law, undesignated glucagon must be stored in a location immediately accessible to a school nurse or a designated care aid who can administer it to a student if authorized and if the student’s prescribed glucagon is not available on-site or expired. After the administration of undesignated glucagon, a school must immediately notify the student’s parent, guardian or emergency contact.

House Bill 822 takes effect immediately.