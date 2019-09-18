Woodford County news briefs

EUREKA

Diabetes Clinic: What’s New in the Kitchen?

University of Illinois Extension invites you to join them for their September Diabetes Clinic: “What’s New in the Kitchen?” This program will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19 at the Woodford County Extension Office, 109 E. Eureka Ave., Eureka.

Today’s kitchen has evolved with up-to-date appliances, equipment, and tools for quicker, more convenient, and healthier meal preparation.

With all the new gadgets and technology in the kitchen, it can feel overwhelming. Learn the dos and don’ts of these new kitchen appliances, equipment, and tools.

Diabetes clinics are informal but informational walk-in programs with a different topic each month designed especially for persons living with diabetes. There is no cost to attend this program and no registration is necessary.

For more information on this program or upcoming Extension events, visit at go.illinois.edu/LMW, or contact University of Illinois Extension Nutrition and Wellness Educator & Registered Dietitian, Jenna Smith at 309- 663-8306 or email her at jesmith6@illinois.edu.

WOODFORD COUNTY

Health Department schedules immunization clinic

Woodford County Health Department (WCHD) reminds the public that Illinois State law requires students to be immunized for various diseases to be enrolled in state recognized public or private schools.

WCHD recommends children get vaccinated according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) guidelines.

WCHD will be hosting a walk-in immunization clinics on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and Thursday, Oct. 15, from 2 to 6 p.m. Walk-in clinics are first come, first serve. This clinic is for students in kindergarten through 12th grade required immunizations only.

Additionally, immunizations are available by appointment only during regular business hours.

If your student has never been immunized or you are following an alternative immunization schedule, call for an appointment. To receive immunizations at WCHD, immunization records are required.

A parent/legal guardian must sign required paperwork and be present during immunizations. Woodford County Health Department works with most insurances and has private pay options, cash or check only.

“Immunizations help protect us from disease and it is important to get vaccinated and to stay on schedule. We are here to help as you prepare to get your children ready for the upcoming school year,” says Emily Kelly, WCHD director of nursing.

For more information about the State of Illinois required school vaccinations, accepted insurances and fees, visit www.woodford-county.org. To make an appointment for immunizations, call 309-467-3064.

PEORIA

German heritage celebrated at annual Oktoberfest

Come celebrate German heritage and culture through food, drink and dance at the annual Peoria Oktoberfest at the Peoria RiverFront CEFCU Center Stage at The Landing, 200 Northeast Water St.

The festival will be held Friday, Sept. 20, 5 to 11:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, noon to 11:30 p.m.

and Sunday, Sept. 22, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a Mass at 10:30 a.m.

Admission on Sept. 20 is $10, on Sept. 21 before 5 p.m. is $8 and after 5 p.m. is $10 and Sept. 22 is $8; admission is free with a canned good donation until 11 a.m.

There is no admission charge for children ages 12 and under.

Visit oktoberfestpeoria.com for up to date information.

STATE

September is National Preparedness Month

National Preparedness Month is recognized each September as a way to promote family and community disaster and emergency planning.

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA), and local emergency managers, are encouraging Illinoisans to take time to prepare for potential emergencies at homes, at work, and in the community.

Having a plan that includes where to go and how to communicate during disasters, building an emergency supply kit and learning lifesaving skills could help your family, friends, neighbors and employees during a disaster.

Here are five steps to Disaster Preparedness:

Save Early for a Disaster: Can you afford a disaster or emergency? According to the Federal Reserve, 40-percent of Americans do not have $400 in savings. Operation Hope is a non-profit that provides pre-disaster preparedness planning. They work with adults, youth and disaster survivors to equip them with the financial knowledge and tools to create a secure future. These programs and services are offered at no cost to a client.

Learn Lifesaving Skills: Every day citizens can be first responders. This is a great time to learn lifesaving skills, such as CPR and first aid techniques, in order to provide immediate aid until help arrives.

Make a Plan for When a Disaster Strikes: Your family may not be together if a disaster strikes, so it is important to know which types of disasters could affect your area, and know how you will contact one another and reconnect if separated.

Teach Youth how to Prepare for Disasters: Disaster planning, response, and recovery efforts should take into account the unique needs of children, who make up roughly a quarter of the U.S. population. Get kids involved in building their own emergency kit. Make sure to include your child’s favorite stuffed animals, board games, books or music in their emergency kit to comfort them in a disaster.

Get Involved in Community Preparedness: Check in with your neighbors to see how you can help each other before, during and after a storm. You can also bolster your community’s resiliency efforts by joining a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT). CERTs train volunteers to prepare for various. Find your local CERT.

IEMA offers disaster preparedness information on the Ready Illinois website (www.Ready.Illinois.gov), a one-stop resource for detailed information about what to do before, during and after disasters. During large-scale disasters, IEMA uses the Ready Illinois website, Facebook and Twitter pages to provide critical information about the incident, including shelter locations, road closures, safety information, photos and more.

For more information about emergency and disaster preparedness, visit ready.illinois.gov.