Woodford County news briefs

BLOOMINGTON

The Four Italian Tenors to perform at BCPA

For the first time in the United States, The Four Italian Tenors perform the greatest Tenor Arias and Songs of all time, in unique arrangements, created particularly for their U.S. Debut Tour.

Their performances are captivating, exhilarating, passionate, engaging and mesmerizing.

Hear this new generation of world class Tenors explore and present these classic works with panache, verve and vivacity, all in their own inimitable style.

Be transformed to the land of Italy, and bathe in its rich culture with the sounds of The Four Italian Tenors.

The performance is at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6. Tickets: $45/ $35/ $25/ Student $10

Tickets can be purchased online at artsblooming.org, by phone at (309) 434-2777 or in person at the Ticket Office located at 600 N. East St., Bloomington.

EUREKA

Marching Hornets complete successful band season

The Eureka Marching Hornets worked hard June – October to develop and perform their show entitled “Dystopia” – a musical interpretation of George Orwell’s novel 1984 , because they knew that Big Brother would be watching.

They took their show to area competitions, winning the following awards: Washington Marching Panther Invitational second place Class 4A, Best Percussion in Class 4A, and Grand Champion Percussion in small division; Morton Marching Invitational second place Class 3A + high achievement in visual performance; Prospect Knight of Champions third place in Class 2A; Downers Grove South Marching Mustang Music Bowl third place Class 2A.

Every sound they made was overheard as the competitive season culminated with an outstanding performance at the Illinois State Marching Band Championship, earning them a second-place finish in Class 1A + high achievement in visual performance.

HEARTLAND COLLEGE

Cannabis in the Workplace class helps prep employers

Heartland Community College is presenting a workshop to help Illinois employers prepare their businesses for the marijuana legalization measures going into effect at the beginning of the new year.

On Tuesday, Nov. 19, Heartland will present Cannabis in the Workplace: Your Policies and Communications. The class will explore how new legislation affects companies and their employees.

“With Illinois’s upcoming legalization of cannabis, the re-evaluation of drug-free workplaces and safety policies is becoming a priority for employers,” said Angie Coughlin, Heartland Community College Director of Continuing Education Outreach and Professional Development.

At the workshop, Illinois State Sen. Jason Barickman will provide the need-to-know background on Illinois cannabis legislation and respond to questions attendees have about the state’s legalization measures.

Business professor Terry Lowe will discuss how employers can identify gaps in company policies and help participants work to map an effective communication plan for employees.

For more information, or to register for the Cannabis in the Workplace program, contact Heartland Community College at 309-268-8160 or visit www.heartland.edu/Cannabis. Cost is $15. Pre-registration is required.

Program for developmentally disabled students marks 10 years

The Heartland Academy for Learning Opportunities (HALO) is celebrating ten years of providing students with developmental disabilities a pathway to independence.

Operated by Student Access and Accommodation Services, the HALO program provides a higher education experience for students with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities and other learning challenges. The goal is to help students transition to the next level of independence in a supportive yet challenging environment.

When launched in 2009, Heartland’s HALO program was one of only three in the state of Illinois, joining Elmhurst College in the Chicago suburbs and Lewis and Clark College in Godfrey. Today, HALO students come to Heartland from all directions, including Clinton, Peoria, and Pontiac.

Students pursue a variety of coursework, including: cooking, money management skills, reading, technology, math, social development, health and wellness, and independent living. Outside of academics, HALO students develop the soft skills necessary for successful transition to adulthood. Upon completion of the program, a non-degree credential is awarded.

Today, HALO partners with Bloomington-Normal-based agencies like Marcfirst and Bridgeway to connect students with job shadowing, job coaching, and career opportunities.

STATE

IDNR announces schedule for grant funding

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) and the Illinois Conservation Foundation (ICF) have announced anticipated application deadlines for competitive grant programs for Illinois Fiscal Year 2020.

Grant program goals vary by program and include natural resource protection, management, and enhancement; recreational amenity and open space acquisition and development; museum capital improvement; and, environmental education. Eligible applicants vary by program and may include local governments, non-profits, universities, and individuals.

For all IDNR grant programs, a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) will be posted on or before the posted date on the Illinois Catalog of State Financial Assistance, available at this link: https://www2.illinois.gov/sites/GATA/Grants/SitePages/CSFA.aspx.

Each NOFO will include eligibility information, application instructions and links to application materials.

To apply for ICF grants, visit https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/education/Pages/grants.aspx

For information on IDNR grant programs, including FY 2020 deadlines and program information, click here: https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/grants/Documents/IDNRGrantsScheduleTable.pdf

To subscribe to IDNR’s grant opportunities email list, click here: http://eepurl.com/gzdIjT