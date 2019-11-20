Woodford County news briefs

EUREKA

Quarter Auction to benefit Friends of the Library

A quarter auction will be held to support the Friends of the Eureka Public Library District on Monday, Dec. 9 at the Eureka Christian Church, 302 S. Main. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and bidding will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Admission fee is $3, which includes a seat at a table and one paddle for bidding. Additional paddles are $2 each.

Participants may want to bring $10—$40 in quarters to bid on items. Food and drinks will also be available for purchase. All proceeds will be donated to the Friends of the Eureka Public Library District.

If you would like to donate an auction item, contact the library at 309-467-2922.

Library to host a Christmas ornament-making workshop

Join Ashley Welker and Cindy O’Neill at the Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, for a fun workshop creating Christmas ornaments with diamond-painting kits.

The workshop will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23. Diamond painting involves sticking adhesive-backed “gems” to a pre-stamped surface.

The result is a sparkling, fun work of art to share or use for decoration.

Each participant will make and take two ornaments. Class is limited to 10 participants, and the class fee is $5. Register by calling the library at 309-467-2922.

ICC admissions holding Q and A in Eureka

Illinois Central College admissions reps are coming to towns in the region it serves for coffee and answer questions from residents and interested students.

Our admissions reps can help you:

Get started or complete your educational and career goals.

Identify a program of study that fits your interests.

Discover flexible course options that keep your time and budget in mind.

Dates and locations for those sessions are:

-Nov. 21, Cornerstone Family Restaurant, Eureka, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

-Nov. 22, Stewarts Family Restaurant, Trivoli, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

-Nov. 22, Gloria Jeans, Northwoods Mall, Peoria, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Register at icc.edu/meet-us.

PEORIA

Historical Society schedules its holiday home tours

The Peoria Historical Society has announced the locations on its annual holiday home tour set for Saturday, Dec. 7 from 5 to 9 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 8 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Residences on the tour are 802 NE Perry Ave., owned by Jim Johnson and Elizabeth Arcot, and 1609 W. Columbia Terrace, owned by Brian and Cari Hill. Also included are the Scottish Rite Cathedral/Theatre, 400 NE Perry Ave., and the Society’s own homes: Pettengill-Morron House, 1212 W. Moss Ave., and John C. Flanagan House, 924 NE Glen Oak Ave.

Tickets are $20 in advance on the Society’s Facebook page or by calling 674-1921 or $25 at the door.

HEARTLAND COLLEGE

Foundation offers scholarships to home-schooled students

The Heartland Community College Foundation is extending the eligibility of the Trustee Scholarship to home school students.

The Trustee Scholarship award is for tuition and fees for 12-18 credit hours per semester and a maximum of 36 credit hours per academic year for up to 4 semesters at Heartland Community College.

Traditionally one Heartland Trustee Scholarship is awarded to a high academic student from each of the District 540 area high schools.

Eligible home schooled students must submit a completed Trustee Scholarship Application by March 1 prior to the Fall semester of full-time enrollment in Heartland. Applications are available online at www.heartland.edu/foundation/scholarships/apply.

Incorporated in 1992, The Heartland Community College Foundation is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) corporation dedicated to the enhancement and support of student learning and success at Heartland Community College. The Foundation annually awards over a half-million dollars in scholarship assistance to 280 students or more in District 540.

STATE

Department on Aging recognizes National Caregivers Month

The Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) would like to highlight its supportive dementia gap filling initiative, Caregiver Support Program, and the resources available for people who are caring for older Illinoisans.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 83 percent of care provided in the community is conducted by unpaid caregivers, primarily family members. In Illinois, there are over 590,000 family caregivers providing an estimated 671 million hours of unpaid care during any given year. Additionally, it is projected that the number of individuals age 65 and older with Alzheimer’s disease will increase to 18 percent by 2025.

Because of this, $1 million in new funding was included in IDoA’s 2020 budget to enhance the Caregiver Support Program adding additional educational programs for family caregivers of individuals with Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders (ADRD).

The 13 Area Agencies on Aging (AAA) have developed specific policies for implementing service in their area.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 1 in 5 Illinois adults are caregivers. Of these caregivers, about 16 percent are 65 years of age or older themselves, and almost a third provide care for at least 20 hours per week.

The Caregiver Support Program, managed by IDoA in partnership with the Area Agencies on Aging and local community-service providers, provide information to family caregivers about available services, individual counseling, support groups or caregiver training; assistance in gaining access to services.

For more information on the Caregiver Support Program, visit www.illinois.gov/aging, and click on the Caregiver Support Program tab.