Woodford County news briefs

MINIER

Olympia West PTO holding fundraising night

On Feb. 23, the Olympia West PTO will be sponsoring a Free Family Fun Night to raise fund for the Olympia West Elementary School in Minier.

This free event includes dinner, games, raffles, a silent auction and a live auction.

The PTO will gladly accept gift cards, tickets, gift baskets or any item that could be auctioned off to raise funds. If you prefer to donate in monetary form that is also greatly appreciated.

The organization is a nonprofit organization, so your donation is fully tax-deductible. The US Tax ID number is 37-1137716. Your business will also be featured in our monthly newsletter and mentioned during the auction.

If you are willing to donate, send your donations to Olympia West Elementary School or call to arrange a pick- up time. Include the retail value so we may send you a donation receipt.

EUREKA

Diabetes Clinic: Back to Basics – Diet & Diabetes

Join University of Illinois Extension for the February Diabetes Clinic: “Back to Basics – Diet & Diabetes” class. February’s program will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20 at the Woodford County Extension Office, 109 E. Eureka Ave., Eureka.

Counting carbohydrates has proven to be effective in managing blood glucose levels. Review what carbohydrates are, what counts as a carbohydrate serving, and how to fit them into your meal plan.

Diabetes clinics are informal but informational walk-in programs with a different topic each month designed especially for persons living with diabetes. There is no cost to attend this program and no registration is necessary.

For more information on this program or upcoming events visit go.illinois.edu/LMWEvents, or contact University of Illinois Extension Nutrition and Wellness Educator & Registered Dietitian, Jenna Smith by phone at 309-663-8306 or email her at jesmith6@illinois.edu.

METAMORA

DAR literacy promotion helps Children’s Hospital

Carolyn Pasquini of rural Metamora, the Literacy Promotion Chairman of Black Partridge Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, shared with members some memories of her years as a volunteer at Children’s Hospital of Illinois, reading to children in the hospital’s “school room” and pushing a bookcase on wheels to the children’s hospital rooms.

The DAR decided to make the variety of pretty, imaginative, encouraging, uplifting, and colorful bookmarks for the children to choose and keep.

They used textiles, non-toxic paints, crayons, drawing/writing supplIes, ribbons, strings and tassels to create the 307 unique personal bookmarks.

Black Partridge Chapter, NSDAR, Literacy Promotion efforts have also included

donating books and reading materials to schools, shelters, children’s areas of dentist offices, and ESL (English as second language) teaching and tutoring efforts for adults and for children. The Daughters have supported programs that provide books for children in need and efforts to provide opportunities for prisoners to read to their children.

The chapter initiated a DAR “Read It and Pass It Along” program to encourage adults and children to discuss and share favorite books. In 2019 the DAR members of Black Partridge Chapter donated more than 200 books.

REGIONAL

CFPA seeks nominations for outstanding youth leader

The Center for Prevention of Abuse (CFPA) is now accepting nominations for its “Outstanding Youth Leader in Violence Prevention” Award to recognize and honor high school students in the Tri-County Area who are dedicated to building a safe and peaceful school or community. The award is presented by Ameren Illinois.

Nominations are open through March 31 and CFPA will announce the winner in May. There is no cost to the submission and creativity is highly encouraged.

“We are excited to accept nominations for this award, now in its third year, and honor the inspiring students in the region we serve,” said Carol Merna, Chief Executive Officer at CFPA. “Last year, we reached more than 35,000 students in the Tri-County Area through our Prevention Education programming and are proud to offer a space for those students to be recognized for their dedication and commitment to building a more peaceful community. Whether a student is dedicated to peaceful conflict resolution, they speak out against bullying, or they create a positive and uplifting afterschool club, we want to celebrate their successes and efforts in making a safe place, free of abuse, for everyone.”

Students who attend high school in Peoria, Tazewell, and Woodford County and have received some form of CFPA’s Violence Prevention Education programming are eligible to receive the award. Previous programming includes, but is not limited to, Keeping My Body Safe, H.A.R.T.S, social and emotional learning, Bullying Prevention, Teen Dating Violence Prevention, Healthy Relationships, or Human Trafficking Prevention. The student must show a significant commitment to creating a safe and peaceful environment at home, school, their place of work, or out in the community, and the project or program must be related to one of CFPA’s core service areas – domestic violence, human trafficking, sexual abuse/assault, human trafficking, elder abuse or abuse of adults living with disabilities.

Anyone has the ability to nominate a student by completing the nomination form here or downloading on the CFPA website at www.centerforpreventionofabuse.org under the Prevention Education tab. Submit the completed form with required video or written essay to PreventEd@centerforpreventionofabuse.org.

For more information, full submission guidelines, and to download the nomination form, visit www.centerforpreventionofabuse.org. Direct questions about the contest to Laura at CFPA at 309-691-0551.

STATE

IDNR accepting applications for Earth Day programs

Applications will be accepted through Feb. 28 for Earth Day in the Parks events from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Events involve students and their teachers conducting natural resources stewardship activities, such as planting native wildflowers and grasses, building bird nesting boxes and removing invasive exotic plants at participating Illinois state parks. Participants are selected through an application process.

Earth Day in the Parks is held in April and May. Dates vary by location.

The application form is available at https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/education/Pages/.

Civil War Saturday at Old State Capitol

Visit the Old State Capitol in Springfield for a fun, family-friendly free program hosted by the Springfield Soldiers’ Aid Society Saturday, March 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Volunteers in historic attire will help those attending to learn about the women who worked in the building during the Civil War and experience history by trying crafts that were popular during the Civil War.

The Old State Capitol, a reconstruction of Illinois’ fifth statehouse, served as the seat of state government and a center of Illinois political life from 1839 to 1876. It is open daily from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.