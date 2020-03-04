Woodford County news briefs

EUREKA

4-H Foundation to hold Soup & Dessert Fundraiser

The Woodford County 4-H and Extension Foundation will host a fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 14 at Eureka Middle School, 2005 S. Main St.

This is the foundation’s annual event to generate funds that will go directly toward local Woodford County Extension programs and activities. The fundraiser will feature items to bid on during the silent auction and a soup dinner followed up with delicious desserts.

Cost for admission is $5 per person and tickets can be purchased from a 4-H member in Woodford County or at the Woodford County Extension Office, 109 E. Eureka Ave., Eureka.

For more information or if you or your business is interested in donating an item to the fundraiser, contact us at the Woodford County Extension Office at 309- 467-3789.

Program explores medical identity theft

Medical identity theft is a growing financial problem with severe consequences for individuals and families.

Financial professionals and consumer protection agencies are still learning more about this aspect of identity theft. In a free workshop being held at the Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St., on Thursday, March 16 at 6:30 p.m.

University of Illinois Extension Educator Camaya Wallace Bechard will teach participants about the warning signs, the effects, and strategies to safeguard medical identity.

Understanding the effects of medical identity can help consumers take additional measures to protect personal information. Call the library at 309-467-2922 to register by March 13.

Astrophysics expert to speak at Eureka College

The Eureka College Science and Mathematics Division is welcoming Dr. Nathalie Haurberg to speak at the 66th annual William Thomas Jackson Day Lecture on Thursday, March 19.

The event, which was established to honor the late EC alumnus and longtime chemistry professor, will take place in Becker Auditorium of the Donald B. Cerf Center at 7 p.m.

The Jackson Day Lecture is free to attend and open to the public.

Haurberg’s presentation is titled “Finding Galaxies with Hydrogen Gas,” and will feature an exploration into her research on dwarf galaxies in the local Universe. Haurberg works with the SHEILD project to determine the chemical abundances of star-forming regions in these galaxies.

She is the associate professor of physics at Knox College in Galesburg and a noted scholar of astrophysics.

After graduating from Knox in 2006 with a bachelor’s in physics and a minor in comparative politics, Hauerberg attended Indiana University for graduate school, receiving her master’s in astronomy in 2008 and Ph.D. in astronomy and physics in 2013.

GERMANTOWN HILLS

Gardener talks how to create a shade garden

University of Illinois Extension Woodford County Master Gardener Gretchen Strauch is ready to teach gardeners and homeowners how to create a shade garden at the Illinois Prairie District Public Library – Germantown Hills, 509 Woodland Knolls Road, on Saturday, March 21 at 1 p.m.

The program covers both the art and science of gardening in the shade. Learn how to garden with a variety of plant options beyond the usual hosta and fern. She will also share elements that are needed to create a relaxing space.

University of Illinois Extension Horticulture Educator, Kelly Allsup, is happy to see Gretchen teaching others that shade gardens are not boring gardens.

“In fact, some of my favorite plants are shade perennials like Astilbe (false spirea, or false goat’s beard), polemonium (Jacob’s Ladder), and brunnera (Siberian Bugloss or False Forget-Me-Not),” said Allsup.

Learn about these unique plants and more. Sign up for the program in Germantown Hills by calling the library at 309-921-5056.

EAST PEORIA

IDOT project shuts down Riverfront ramp

The ramp from Riverfront Drive to eastbound Washington Street in East Peoria is closed for reconstruction.

The ramp is being reconstructed to accommodate future detour traffic from Interstate 74. All current eastbound Washington Street traffic will be detoured to westbound Washington toward the Bob Michel Bridge (Illinois 40) and River Road.

The ramp is expected to reopen in its original configuration by Thanksgiving, when construction on the Murray Baker Bridge on Interstate 74 is complete.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Use alternate routes when possible.

Vendor applications open for Farmers Market

Vendors are needed for the Farmers Market held Fridays June 5 through Sept. 25 from 4 to 7 p.m.

The market is held in the Levee District, between Target and Gordmans. The Levee District retail area is bounded by West Washington Street, Clock Tower Drive, West Camp Street and Spinder Drive.

Vendor spaces are approximately 10 feet by 10 feet.

Vendors who sell fruits, vegetables, herbs, flowers, plants, eggs, poultry, baked goods, approved jellies and jams must have produced them within the State of Illinois.

Crafters must have items of original works of art created by the seller or a family member. The hand-created component must dominate the commercial component.

Re-selling is not permitted.

Cottage food operations will meet all requirements of the Cottage Food Act and submit appropriate licenses and permits.

Those selling a vendor’s products must be members of the vendor’s family or a paid employee.

Food concession carts are not allowed.

View and download the Vendor Application Packet (PDF).

Cost of $150 for the full season of 17 Fridays, due by Saturday, May 2, 2020. After May 2, the fee for the season is $200.

The cost for weekly is $25 per week per space for those not coming for the entire season. The weekly fee is due on or before noon the day of the market.

For more information, email Market Manager Theresa Unzicker, or call her at 309-208-8484.