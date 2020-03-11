Woodford County news briefs

EUREKA

Learn how to create a Japanese moss ball

Kokedama is the Japanese art of growing plants in a moss-covered ball of soil wrapped with string or fishing line. They can be displayed on a decorative surface or hung by string in a window.

Floral designer Kimberly Miller will be at the Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St., at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 28 to take participants step-by-step through the process of creating their own moss ball.

Class fee is $18; all supplies included. Space is limited; call the library at 309-467-2922 to register by March 25.

Diabetes clinic will examine current diet trends

A diabetes clinic exploring current diet trends will be held on Thursday, March 12 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Woodford County Extension Office, 109 E Eureka Ave., Eureka.

Learn the pros and cons, the evidence and the safety of these diets, and walk away empowered to lead a healthy lifestyle.

Participants will receive a packet of recipes and watch a food demonstration. Diabetes clinics are informal but informational walk-in programs with a different topic each month designed especially for persons living with diabetes. Clinics are free and open to the public. No registration is necessary.

Program will discuss protecting identity theft

Medical Identity Theft is a growing financial problem with severe consequences for individuals and families.

A program on that topic will be held on Monday, March 16 from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Eureka Public Library, 202 S Main St., Eureka. RSVP by contacting the library: 309-467-2922.

Financial professionals and consumer protection agencies are still learning more about this aspect of identity theft. Understanding the effects of medical identity can help consumers take additional measures to protect personal information. In this workshop, learn about the warning signs, the effects, and strategies to safeguard your medical identity.

EAST PEORIA

Vietnam Memorial Wall coming to Levee District

Residents and businesses can help sponsor the appearance of The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall when it comes to East Peoria in September.

The wall will be appearing in Levee Park at 401 W. Washington St.

A reminder of the sacrifices made during the Vietnam War, the traveling memorial wall’s purpose is to help heal and rekindle friendships and allow people who may not be able to visit Washington, D.C. the opportunity to see the memorial.

Several public activities are currently being planned to coincide with the wall’s appearance.

While admission to see the 300-foot-long wall will be free, donations are being sought from residents, businesses and organizations to help bring the wall to East Peoria and will benefit the Greater Peoria Honor Flight, which flies veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the national memorial sites. Donations are tax deductible and no amount is too small.

Those donating $250 or more will be considered sponsors. The sponsorship levels are: Gold Level – $1,000, Silver Level – $500 and Bronze Level – $250.

All sponsors will have their name on a banner which will be displayed at the wall, and receive recognition on this webpage and the City of East Peoria’s Facebook, Twitter and Linkedin social media sites.

Checks with the notation The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall should be made payable to the East Peoria Community Foundation. They should be mailed to:

East Peoria Community Foundation

P.O. Box 2817

East Peoria, IL 61611

For more information, call East Peoria City Hall at 309-698-4715 or the East Peoria Chamber of Commerce at 309-699-6212.

REGIONAL

Artists sought for Peoria area history art show

Artists throughout the Peoria area are welcome to submit artwork for the Peoria Historical Society’s 56th annual Rennick Art Show, with the theme “History Thru Art.” The show will be at the Peoria Riverfront Museum Auditorium, 222 SW Washington St., May 7-31.

Entries must visually represent an aspect of Peoria-area history. Artworks of all mediums are welcome. Cash awards will be given for best of show and first through third places.

An opening reception will be at 5:30 p.m. May 7 at the museum to recognize artists and show sponsors, including John and Sharon Amdall of Washington.

For details and an entry form, go to www.peoriahistoricalsociety.org or call the Peoria Historical Society at 674-1921.

STATE

March is Severe Weather Preparedness Month

When most people think about dangerous spring weather, tornadoes, thunderstorms and flooding usually come to mind.

In Illinois, roughly 20 percent of tornadoes occur at night. For several reasons, tornadoes that occur at night are twice as likely to result in fatalities. Therefore, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and National Weather Service is underscoring the importance of having more than one way to receive emergency alerts and notifications during Severe Weather Preparedness Month.

The National Weather Service and state and local emergency management officials strongly encourage people to have a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) All Hazards Weather Radio with battery backup.

These radios can be programmed to receive alerts for specified counties to keep you and your family apprised of impending weather and post-event information for all types of hazards including natural (earthquakes), environmental (chemical spills) and public safety hazards (AMBER alerts).

When an alert is issued for the programmed area, the device will sound a warning alarm tone followed by the essential information.

IEMA stresses the need for multiple ways to receive notifications and updated information about severe weather warnings.

FEMA offers a free mobile app that provides fast and reliable weather alerts from the National Weather Service (NWS). The app can be tailored to offer alerts for up to five different locations nationwide. The mobile app can also help you locate open shelters and disaster resource centers near you in the event of an emergency.

In addition to NOAA weather radios, Wireless Emergency Alerts can provide lifesaving information about impending storms and emergencies. These alerts can be sent to your mobile device without the need to download an app or subscribe to a service.

Not only are critical tools to surviving overnight storms, but they can be extremely beneficial for those who travel.

The NWS will be recognizing Flood Safety Awareness Week during March 9-13. For more information about what to do before, during and after a storm, visit www.Ready.Illinois.gov. There you will find a Severe Weather Preparedness Guide, developed by IEMA and NWS, which provides tips on how to prepare for all weather emergencies.