Actor, Illinois native Offerman to speak at Conservation Foundation gala

Nick Offerman, the actor widely known for his character Ron Swanson on the television sitcom “Parks and Recreation,” will deliver the keynote address for this year’s Illinois Conservation Foundation gala April 6.

“I am delighted that Nick accepted our invitation to be the keynote speaker at this year’s ICF gala,” said Colleen Callahan, director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, which receives support from the Illinois Conservation Foundation for outdoors programming. “Nick is a great ambassador for nature and the outdoors, and we are thrilled that he’ll be able to share his message about the importance of conservation back here in his home state of Illinois.”

In addition to acting, Offerman is an author, woodworker and avid outdoorsman. He was born in Joliet and graduated from the College of Fine and Applied Arts at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

The Illinois Conservation Foundation gala will take place virtually from 6:30-8 p.m. April 6. Registration is free, but advance registration is required at www.ilconservation.org/gala.

Another highlight of the gala is a segment honoring the 2021 class of the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame. Inductees include:

• Betty DeFord of Bath, founder of the Redneck Fishing Tournament, which has brought increased attention to the challenge of invasive carp;

• Brian Drendel of Geneva, whose passion for competitive bass fishing resulted in its inclusion as a competitive high school activity in Illinois;

• and John Burke Jr. of Bartelso, who founded the Jared Burke Foundation, which promotes hunting safety and outdoor recreation opportunities for injured veterans, individuals with developmental disabilities, and youth who might not otherwise have access to outdoor adventures.

Since 1995, the Illinois Conservation Foundation has raised and given away more than $41 million for conservation efforts in Illinois. The annual gala is the foundation’s largest annual fundraising event.

For more information, contact the foundation at 217-785-2003 or email Steve Ettinger

steve@ilconservation.org