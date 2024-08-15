Best places to find senior discounts

There are more senior discounts available than we might have expected. We only have to find them!

Check AARP if you are a member. This is where I discovered that the Walmart Plus membership I use for delivery of groceries could be had for $20 less per year, because of my AARP membership.

Look through the AARP list by putting discounts in the search box. You’ll get over 2,300 results. Use the dropdown menu on the left side and click the ones that apply to you. Look for 50 percent off at LensCrafters and discounts at The UPS Store.

Elsewhere online, go to The Senior List (www.theseniorlist.com/senior-discounts) and scroll through the offerings, which includes grocery stores, retail and restaurants.

Amazon Prime (amazon.com) can be had for 50 percent off if you receive government assistance such as Medicaid and SSI.

Check the National Park Service (www.nps.gov) for a $20 senior annual pass or $80 senior lifetime pass.

Look at Goodwill for weekly discount days that can save as much as 25 percent off your purchase.

See T-Mobile for their 55+ two-line phone plans.

Living on the Cheap (livingonthecheap.com) has several categories for reduced-price shopping, travel and entertainment. Check their listings by “Illinois.”

Don’t forget free goodies on your birthday! “Birthday freebies” are available in many places, such as a scoop of ice cream from Baskin-Robbins, a Grand Slam breakfast at Denny’s, and pancakes at IHOP.

Do a search for “senior discounts 2024,” and you’ll find hundreds of possibilities. Add “Illinois” to narrow it down even more. Look for discounts on travel, cellphone plans, restaurants, movie theaters, groceries, pet supplies — everything you need or want. You never know what you’ll find!

Call before you go to any location to be sure the expected discount is still being offered.

