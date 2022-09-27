IDOT hiring for snow removal positions across Illinois

The Illinois Department of Transportation will hold a second series of open houses for individuals interested in applying for seasonal positions to help with snow-and-ice removal statewide. Open houses will be held throughout the state to spread the word about the department’s annual “snowbird” program and help facilitate applications.

At each open house, attendees will have a chance to speak with IDOT staff to learn more about the program and obtain assistance in submitting an application, which must be completed online.

Heading into September, a total of 2,536 temporary winter positions were open: District 1 (640), District 2 (266), District 3 (307), District 4 (215), District 5 (235), District 6 (208), District 7 (214), District 8 (284), and District 9 (167). Click here for a map of IDOT’s districts.

Both Snow Removal Operators and Winter Salaried Highway Maintainers are being hired to help maintain more than 45,000 lane miles statewide during winter. They are required to promptly respond to emerging weather situations for snow-and-ice removal and be ready to work in emergency conditions at any time, including nights, weekends and holidays.

Applications for Winter Salaried Highway Maintainers and Snow Removal Operators must be submitted online. Paper applications cannot be accepted. For job postings throughout the state, visit: https://illinois.jobs2web.com.

Applicants must have a commercial driver’s license and submit to a criminal background check. A pre-employment physical and vision test as well as drug and alcohol screening are required. A new law provides for veterans’ preference for these seasonal positions and veterans are encouraged to apply.

Applicants will be selected based on availability, job-related experience and qualifications. For additional information, including positions available and the application process in specific districts, details on pay and potential for benefits, click here.