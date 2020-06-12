New daily COVID-19 cases fall below 600 for the first time since March

SPRINGFIELD — The number of new novel coronavirus disease, or COVID-19, cases reported in the last 24 hours fell below 600 on Friday for the first time since March 30.

The 595 new cases reported came among 24,774 tests completed in the previous 24 hours, making for a one-day positivity rate of 2.4 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for June 5-11 remained at roughly 4 percent.

There were also another 77 deaths associated with the virus reported Friday in 12 counties.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has recorded a total of 131,198 cases in 101 counties in Illinois, including 6,260 deaths. There have been more than 1.14 million tests completed since the pandemic began, and the recovery rate for those 42 days past their diagnosis is 93 percent, according to IDPH.

Hospitalization numbers remained low in terms of beds in use by COVID-19 patients as of midnight Friday.

There were 2,209 total beds in use, once again marking the lowest number since the state began reporting the metrics daily on April 12. Of those, 648 were intensive care unit beds, up 10 from the day before, but still far below April and May highs. There have been fewer than 1,000 ICU beds in use for 15 straight days.

Ventilator use by COVID-19 patients declined slightly to 375 as well, also the lowest number since April 12.

Despite the improvements, the state announced earlier Friday that Gov. J.B. Pritzker would be signing an executive order to cancel the Illinois State Fair in Springfield and the Du Quoin State Fair by executive order.

“This is the right choice based on guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health and other experts: we have to prioritize keeping our people safe,” Pritzker said in a news release.

For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.