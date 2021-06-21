Nolan Capital to take over management of Starved Rock Lodge

Nolan Capital will now manage Starved Rock Lodge & Conference Center, located in the heart of Starved Rock State Park in Oglesby. The concession offers 90 private accommodations, a restaurant, gift shop, and pool.

“Starved Rock State Park is Illinois’ most visited state park and, as such, accommodations at the park are often in high demand,” said Colleen Callahan, director, IDNR. “We’re excited that Nolan Capital will work with us, as they have at White Pines Forest State Park, to build on the excellent management of our previous concessionaires.”

The new concessionaire is part of the group of companies affiliated with Nolan Capital, Inc., a family business headquartered in Hermosa Beach, Calif. Nolan Capital Inc. has ownership interests in numerous national, state, and local concession operations, retail endeavors, restaurant operations, manufacturing and real estate investments.

“We are extremely proud to partner with Amy and Karl Trimble at Starved Rock Lodge,” said Peter Nolan, chairman, Nolan Capital. “The historic Lodge is an impressive addition to our portfolio of concessions in some of the most beautiful places our country has to offer. Amy and Karl have built an impressive business focused on providing quality customer service which we are privileged to build upon.”

Amy and Karl Trimble have operated Starved Rock Lodge & Conference Center since 2014 through a contract with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. They have accepted executive positions in the management of the lodge and conference center.

“While we were not looking to sell, Karl and I are so fortunate to have been given this opportunity and we are confident that Starved Rock Lodge is in very capable hands,” said Amy Trimble, Starved Rock Lodge & Conference Center. “We believe Nolan Capital is the partner that can help not only preserve the historical integrity of the Lodge, but also continue on with our philosophy of providing superior customer service while treating our employees like family.”