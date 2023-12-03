State’s community colleges team up to promote new brand campaign

Community colleges in Illinois recently reported that they have joined forces through the Illinois Community College Marketing Collective to announce the launch of a new statewide brand campaign.

The campaign’s tagline, “For Every Student, For Every Community,” focuses on the benefits provided to students by the state’s many community colleges.

“Illinois community colleges are proud of the significant role we play in educating the citizens and future workforce of Illinois,” said Kishwaukee College President Dr. Laurie Borowicz. “The ICMCC unifies us under one brand, collectively demonstrating our focus on the future success of our state.”

The Illinois Community College Board reported that the Illinois community college system is the third largest in the United States, serving more than 600,000 students each year. In addition, the report stated that Illinois is No. 1 in the nation in terms of community college students going on to earn bachelor’s degrees, and that the state serves the most diverse group of students and communities of any post-secondary option in Illinois.

According to the report, “For Every Student, For Every Community” is intended to highlight the common focus of the colleges, with messaging centered on the following shared principles: On our campuses, everyone belongs; We are outcomes-driven; We open up access to more rewarding futures; We’re flexible, innovative and agile; and We’re dedicated and accountable to our community.

The branding campaign will also promote how Illinois community colleges support local workforce and economic development. The report stated Illinois community colleges are the largest provider of public workforce training in the state, citing a ICCB study indicating that the colleges worked with nearly 9,800 unique employers and showed a total economic output of $3.5 billion on the statewide economy.

“Residents in every county in the state are served by a community college focused on preparing students for success in the regional workforce or transfer to a bachelor’s degree program,” said Lake Land College President Dr. Josh Bullock. “Success of these programs is emphasized by the fact that, annually, over 84 percent of certificate and associate in applied science graduates are working local, good-paying jobs in their chosen field within a year of graduating.”

Added State Rep. Wayne Rosenthal, R-108th: “Illinois community colleges play a vital role in our local economy and future growth of innovation. We must continue supporting community colleges and students with the tools and resources they need to create a prosperous future in the workforce. Our future graduates are going to be the economic driver to Illinois’ economy, and ICCMC is committed to fostering a strong foundation for every student who enrolls in the program of their choice.”

Brian Durham, ICCB executive director, said, “Our community colleges continue to serve our students as gateways to better lives through the quality education and training they provide. It is that training, in turn that fuels the industries that call Illinois home and creates economic prosperity for our communities.”

Illinois community colleges began rolling out the new brand campaign on campuses this fall.

“Our community colleges place the benefits of higher education within reach for everyone,” said Jim Reed, executive director of the Illinois Community College Trustees Association. “Our new hashtag, ‘4EveryStudent4EveryCommunity,’ emphasizes our unique focus on local learning partnerships between our colleges, and the students and communities they serve.”

For more information, visit www.ilcommunitycolleges.org.