DUI patrols planned in Chicago

The Chicago Police Department will be conducting DUI saturation patrols Friday through Sunday (June 26-28) in the Chicago Lawn and Town Hall areas.

The DUI saturation patrols will take place from 7 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday in the Chicago Lawn (8th) police district and 7 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday in the Town Hall (19th) police district.

Police said the purpose of the program is to saturate a designated area with roving officers who continually monitor traffic for signs of impaired driving. Patrols also place emphasis on speed, alcohol-related and safety belt violations. Police vehicles equipped for speed detection are deployed to apprehend suspected speeding violators.

In addition, the Breath Alcohol Testing Mobile Unit may also be deployed to allow officers to speed up the process of charging a person with driving under the influence prior to transporting a suspect into the nearest lockup for bonding. The mobile unit also allows for individual recognizance bonds to be issued at the site of the DUI saturation patrol.