Parishes re-enact nativity

Two Archdiocese of Chicago parishes conducted family-friendly nativity re-enactments bringing to life the biblical story of Jesus’ birth to their local communities.

Both events were conducted the weekend of Dec. 14-15 and included animals watching over the Holy Family, food and traditional singing of Christmas carols. Parishioners of all ages volunteered to play the roles and wear homemade costumes.

It was St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta Parish at St. Barbara Church worship site in Chicago’s second year offering the event to the community.

More than 30 parishioners and local businesses sponsored the event that transforms St. Barbara Church’s parking lot into the birthplace of Jesus.

While guests walked through “Little Bethlehem,” they encounter the nativity that will include a donkey, ponies, lambs, sheep, goats and rabbits. There were free pony rides for children.

A scripture and caroling program was conducted. Short scripture passages were read in English, Spanish, Indonesian and Cantonese, and visitors were invited to sing along to Christmas carols in between the readings.

Visitors were also offered cookies and Mexican hot chocolate.

After the nativity, visitors were welcome to attend the Simbang Gabi Mass inside the church. Simbang Gabi is one of the oldest Filipino Christmas traditions.

St. Mary of Vernon Parish in Indian Creek presented “A Night in Bethlehem & Live Nativity” at two performances.

Admission was boxed and canned food items for the parish’s food pantry.

Eighty parishioners of all ages volunteered for the event. Last year, the parish had 600 people attend each session.

Guests entered the market depicting a village with various activities including 10 booths selling artisan goods such as wooden spinners and dreidels, bread and cheeses, small instruments, ornaments, pottery, spices and textiles.

Parishioners were encouraged to bring quarters to shop the Bethlehem market. If they didn’t have quarters, they were given shekel coins to facilitate the exchange of goods.

At one point, Joseph, Mary and the donkey walked through the market and visited the inn, where they were told there was no room. They then walked through church. At that time, the market closed, and everyone gathered in church for the storytelling with angels, shepherds, Joseph, Mary and the wise men. The choir sang carols between each scene.

From there, parishioners processed out of church to experience the stable with the actors and animals. Parishioners were offered hot chocolate and cookies in the parish center.