Plenty to buzz about regarding ‘Beehive’

From miniskirts to man setting foot on the moon and from bell bottoms to Beatlemania, the ’60s were a decade like no other.

However, when you think of the ’60s, your first thought probably isn’t “power female vocals,” but there were plenty of women impacting the music scene during the decade.

“Beehive: The 60’s Musical”, currently at the Marriott Theatre Lincolnshire, shines the spotlight on the women who impacted the decade with their music.

The all-female cast and band do a fantastic job showcasing the timeless classics of the powerful female voices of the 1960s, who left an indelible mark on the music industry.

Marriot Theatre newcomer Miciah Lathan, Roosevelt University graduate Emma Grace Bailey,

Northwestern graduates Grace Bobber and Lucy Godinez, Chicago theater veteran Leah Morrow, and North Carolina native Aisha Sougou bring plenty of energy and vocal talent to the nonstop, 90-minute performance.

Deidre Goodwin, whose Broadway productions includes Spamalot, A Chorus Line, and Chicago, directs and choreographs the rockin’ tribute to the music of the ’60s.

Jeff Award-winner Ryan T. Nelson provides the music direction for the production.

From Aretha Franklin and Janis Joplin to Diana Ross, The Supremes and Tina Turner, “Beehive” is a celebration of 1960s’ female empowerment.

Songs in the performance include classics such as “My Boyfriend’s Back,” “Be My Baby,” “Son of a Preacher Man,” “Me and Bobby McGee,” “One Fine Day,” and “To Sir with Love.”

If you are ready to remember (or experience for the first time), the music coming out of transistor radios and leading the flower power movement, “Beehive” is for you.

Lost ’60s political figures are poignantly remembered during the production with the singing of “Abraham, Martin and John.”

Goodwin is thrilled to bring the production to the Chicago area.

“Beehive is a love letter to the music of the 1960s,” the production’s director and choreographer said. “This summer, we invite families and friends of all ages to take a trip down memory lane and hear songs from your favorite girl groups and powerhouse solo artists while also reminiscing on all the fun hairstyles in between.”

A look at cast members’ other work:

Emma Grace Bailey was part of Marriott Theatre’s “The Music Man” and Arlington Heights’ Performing Arts Centre production of “A Christmas Carol.”

Grace Bobber was in Marriott Theatre’s “The Sound of Music” and “The Wizard of Oz”, and Paramount Theatre’s “Into the Woods.”

Lucy Godinez was in Marriott Theatre’s “Big Fish”, and “James and the Giant Peach” and American Repertory Theatre’s “Real Woman Have Curves.”

Miciah Lathan was in Black Ensemble Theatre’s “The Other Cinderella” and the Phoenix Theatre Company’s “Dreamgirls.”

Leah Morrow was in Marriott Theatre’s “James and the Giant Peach” and on the neXt television show “Somebody Somewhere.”

Aisha Sougou was in Marriott Theatre’s “Beautiful” and the University of North Carolina School of the Arts’ “Crow’s Nest.”

The onstage Honey Jackets band, led by Celia Villacres, features Karli Bunn, Stephanie Chow, Kellin Hanas, Camila Mennitte, and Lauren Pierce.

“Beehive: The 60’s Musical” is scheduled to run at 1 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays (with select 1 p.m. shows), 8 p.m. Fridays, 4 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 1 and 5 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 11 at Marriott Theatre Lincolnshire, 10 Marriot Drive. Tickets prices start at $60. Student, senior and military discounts are available. Parking is free. For tickets, call the Marriott Theatre Box Office at 847-634-0200 or go to www.tickets.marriottheatre.com.