Tazewell County new briefs

MORTON

Library holding workshops on Medicare enrollment

Now through Dec. 7, you may change your current Medicare Part D Plan for prescription drugs or enroll in a Part D Plan for the first time. This enrollment will be effective Jan. 1.

Mel Clauser, SHIP Counselor and Central Illinois Agency on Aging Volunteer, (sponsored by Morton Public Library) will be available to assist you, by appointment, at the Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing, on Wednesdays, Nov. 27 and Dec. 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the

There is no charge for this service.

Call the library 309-263-2200 to make an appointment. Appointments may be arranged for other times if you cannot come on a Wednesday.

Any changes to your Medicare Part D Plan should be completed by Dec. 4 in order to make a smooth transition starting Jan. 1, 2020.

Bring your Medicare card and a list of all your prescription medications (including medication name, dosage, and frequency taken) with you to your appointment.

If you have a MyMedicare account, where you can view your personal Medicare information online, bring your MyMedicare account username and password to your session.

PEKIN

Santa will be flying into the Municipal Airport

The Pekin Municipal Airport, 13906 Airport Lane, will be hosting Santa Claus once again on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Santa will fly into Pekin Airport and we will have pictures, activities in the hangar, airplane simulator, and children will be able to give Santa their letters for him to take back to the North Pole with him.

This year, the airport will be teaming up with the Pekin Police Department and will be accepting toy or monetary donations to help local families in need.

The event is free. Pre-registration is not required, however, register to better help us

accommodate everyone.

Keith Aero, Cruce Aviation, Tarragon USA, and the city of Pekin helped to make the event possible. If you are interested in helping with the event or help sponsor the event, reach out to the Pekin Airport. Call 309-348-3692 or go to the Pekin Municipal Airport Facebook page.

PEORIA

City kicks off the holidays with annual parade

The annual Santa Claus Parade, the longest running holiday parade in the country, steps off at 10:15 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, the day after Thanksgiving.

This great Peoria tradition takes a magical journey as the parade winds through the downtown streets of the city.

More than 85 units of costumed characters, novelty walking units, horse units and decorated floats will surely get you in the holiday spirit and certainly delight the children along the route.

For more info: https://www.peoriaevents.com/events/santa-claus-parade#!RSCN.

Annual farm show returns to Peoria Civic Center

The Greater Peoria Farm Show returns for its 38th year, Tuesday through Thursday, Dec. 3, 4 and 5 at the Peoria Civic Center.

As Illinois’ largest indoor farm show with over 150,000 square feet of agricultural exhibits, the Greater Peoria Farm Show is a great end-of-year opportunity to view all the latest in agriculture.

More than 330 companies, representing over 1,000 product lines and services, will completely fill the Peoria Civic Center for three big days.

For daily schedules, floorplans and more, visit https://greaterpeoriafarmshow.com/

WASHINGTON

Residents encouraged to donate to Toys for Tots

The city of Washington and the Washington Police Department are official drop off locations for Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.

The city’s box is set out ready to fill up. Residents are encouraged to stop by City Hall, 301 Walnut St., or the Police Department, 115 W Jefferson St., and drop off new, unwrapped toys in the designated box.

The box will be available until Monday, Dec. 16. And to spread even more holiday cheer, feel free to drop off any baked goods (cookies and such) for the wonderful city employees.

For more information, call 309-444-3196.

REGION

Illinois Wesleyan University names new president

S. Georgia Nugent, Ph.D., president emerita of Kenyon College, will lead Illinois Wesleyan University as the institution’s 20th president.

Nugent, who joined the university as interim president in August 2019, becomes the first woman to serve as President of Illinois Wesleyan. The Board of Trustees announced her appointment Nov. 14.

“I originally arrived at Illinois Wesleyan as interim president, planning only to be on the campus for one year,” Nugent said. “But I quickly came to love the institution, its mission, and its people — faculty, students, staff and alumni. I felt that we could work together to build a stronger Illinois Wesleyan University for the future.”

Board Chair Timothy J. Szerlong said, “Georgia’s influence on the Illinois Wesleyan community was evident from the day she arrived on campus. Her wealth of experience in higher education, her engaging leadership style, and her unwavering commitment to academic excellence gives our Board of Trustees every confidence that she will have a profound impact in shaping the future of IWU.”

Presidential Search Committee Chair W. Thomas Lawrence added, “As our Interim President, Georgia has exhibited strong leadership skills in an honest and transparent manner that have won her the respect of the University community.”

While serving as Illinois Wesleyan’s president, Nugent will continue to assist with some CIC projects, as an advocate for the value of liberal arts education.

Nugent is married to Tom Scherer, who practices international law.

STATE

Gov. Pritzker Announces 2020 Recipients of the Order of Lincoln

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the 2020 recipients of the Order of Lincoln, which is the state’s highest honor for professional achievement and public service.

“With their achievements in science, medicine, public service, the arts, agriculture and athletics, these distinguished Illinoisans have made our state proud,” said Pritzker.

Pekin native Scott Altman is one of those being honored.

Altman, a former NASA astronaut, is a veteran of four space shuttle missions, spending more than 51 days in space. Altman is a United States Navy Captain, engineer, and test pilot. Commissioned as a Navy ensign, he earned a master’s degree in aeronautical engineering from the United States Naval postgraduate school.

After a distinguished career as a naval pilot and test pilot, he was selected for the NASA astronaut program. Logging more than 7,000 flight hours in more than 40 types of aircrafts during his career, he retired from NASA in 2010 and joined ASRC Federal Engineering, Aerospace and Mission Systems (EAMS) and is currently the senior vice president for Civil Programs. Altman was inducted in the Astronaut Hall of Fame in 2018.

On Saturday, April 18, 2020, The Lincoln Academy of Illinois will host its 56th annual Convocation on the campus of Illinois State University.

For attendance and further information, contact Executive Director Julie Kellner at 217-785-5030 or visit www.thelincolnacademyofillinois.org. Connect with The Lincoln Academy of Illinois on Facebook and LinkedIn.