Tazewell County news briefs

EAST PEORIA

Police and fire departments employee updates

Due to a technical difficulty, the East Peoria Firefighters Union contract cannot be attached to the already uploaded Oct. 1 City Council meeting packet.

It was accepted on its first reading by title in a 3-2 vote and is laid on the table for no less than one week for public inspection. Here is the the link to view the agreement.

The East Peoria Police Department will conduct candidate testing in November. Applications will be accepted in October with the dates to be announced. Details will be announced soon.

PEKIN

Ice skating season returns to Veterans Memoria Arena

Public ice skating sessions are underway for October at the Veterans Memorial Arena, 250 Red Bud Drive. Visit the Pekin Park District for up to date session schedules and information.

Public skate session schedule is as follows:

(Subject to change. check the website for up to date schedules.)

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Fridays, 7:15 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Saturdays, 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m., and 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Sundays, 12:15 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.

Canceled Public Skate Sessions:

Friday, Oct 18 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Nov 1 7:15 p.m.

Admission is $6 per person. Family Skate on Sundays only is $15 for up to four people; each additional family member is $2.50.

Skate Rental is $3 per person and skate sharpening costs $8.

MORTON

Village offers yard waste disposal during fall

The village of Morton offers free yard waste disposal for residents only at Sewage Treatment Plant #2, 2625 S. Fourth, at the corner of S. Fourth and Broadway Road.

Hours of operation are Saturday, Oct. 26 through Sunday, Dec. 8 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Verification of name and address are required.

The program is “self-serve” as it has been in the past. A fenced area at STP#2 will be designated for yard waste disposal. Assistance will not be provided for removal or dumping of landscape waste, so please plan accordingly.

The following regulations and limitations must be met:

Only leaves, grass clippings, and tree branches (no greater than 5′ in length or 4″ in diameter), and any associated landscape waste will be accepted.

No paper or plastic bags will be allowed for disposal.

Neither landscaping timber (railroad ties) nor construction lumber is allowed.

No commercial enterprise may deposit landscape waste at this site.

“Root mass” from trees, bushes, or shrubbery is not allowed.

No pet waste, household garbage or plant containers of any kind at this site.

No yard waste is to be left outside the designated fenced area.

Video surveillance will take place during the program.

Please follow, or help us police these rules to ensure the continued operation of this free yard waste disposal program for all citizens of Morton.

Remember that it is a violation of Village ordinances to deposit landscape and yard waste on Village property (in the streets, in Prairie and Bull Run Creeks, down storm sewers, etc.), and that open burning of landscape waste or any kind of garbage is prohibited within the Village limits.

The service is closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29 for Thanksgiving.

Pig-Out Week set to support local eateries

PumpkinLand Community Events (PLaCE) & Friends will be hosting Pig-Out Morton from Oct.14-20.

Pig-Out Morton encourages residents, friends, and visitors to visit our local eateries during this week.

Eat-in, carry-out, drive-thru, delivery, grab a snack or beverage, sip on a beverage at businesses all within the Village of Morton.

Businesses joining in Pig-Out Morton, their hours, and their offerings are listed on our website (www.mortomagnet.com), our Facebook page (PLaCE – PumpkinLand Community Events), and the Facebook event page.

Snap pictures at our local eateries during the week, post them on social media publicly (Facebook or Instagram), and #mortonhappenings and you just might win a bundle of goodies from place.

Be sure to visit our website (mortonmagnet.com), our Facebook page (PLaCE – PumpkinLand Community Events), and the Facebook event page for the latest and greatest information about Pig-Out Morton.

Medicare Part D assistance available at the library

Beginning Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, you may change your current Medicare Part D Plan for prescription drugs or enroll in a Part D Plan for the first time.

This enrollment will be effective Jan. 1, 2020. You do not have to change your plan if you are satisfied with the one you have. However, you are encouraged to check every year to see if your plan is still the least expensive for your current prescription medications.

Mel Clauser, SHIP Counselor and Central Illinois Agency on Aging volunteer, will be available to assist you, by appointment, at the Morton Public Library on Wednesdays (9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.) during the enrollment period from Oct. 16 through Dec. 4, 2016.

There is no charge for this service. Clauser will be available Oct. 16, 23, 30, Nov. 6, 13, 20 and Dec. 4.

Call the library at 309-263-2200 to make an appointment. Appointments may be arranged for other times if you cannot come on a Wednesday.

Any changes to your Medicare Part D Plan should be completed by Dec. 4 in order to make a smooth transition starting Jan. 1.

Bring your Medicare card and a list of all your prescription medications (including medication name, dosage, and frequency taken) with you to your appointment.

STATE

State makes next round of cannabis license applications

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation said applications for adult use cannabis licenses for new dispensing organizations are now available. Applications for new dispensing organizations can be found on the Department’s website.

The applications will be accepted by the department starting on Dec. 10 and must be submitted by noon on Jan. 2, 2020. Applications will start being reviewed following the Jan. 2 deadline, with 75 conditional adult use dispensing organization licenses awarded by May 1, 2020.

Social equity applicants will receive points on their application and are eligible to receive technical assistance, grants, low-interest loans and fee reductions and waivers.

IDPH issues grants for well-woman care

In an effort to improve the health of women of reproductive age, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Office of Women’s Health and Family Services has issued $350,000 in competitive grant funding to 14 organizations across the state.

Organizations will use this funding to develop plans to increase the number of women in their community who obtain a wellness check.

While each community is different, plans to increase well-woman visits may include removing obstacles to seeking care, delineating what services are available, and identifying opportunities to educate underserved women about the importance of wellness visits.

“Well-woman visits play a critical role in screening, diagnosing, and managing chronic diseases and mental health conditions,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Ensuring women are able to access quality preventive services, such as pap smears, mammograms, and immunizations, is critical to improving health outcomes among women, especially maternal and infant outcomes.”

IDPH’s goal is to increase the percent of women ages 18-44 years with a preventive medical visit in the past year. For women of reproductive age, these visits should include discussion of a reproductive life plan and identification of activities to achieve optimal health prior to pregnancy.

During 2016, 69.2 percent of women ages 18-44 years had a well woman visit in the past year, translating to 7 in 10 Illinois women. A variety of factors impact a woman’s ability to receive care including cost, availability of providers, transportation, competing priorities, and health literacy (understanding the importance of preventive care and knowing how to navigate the health care system).