Winnebago turns down solar farm plan

Last in a series looking at a planned Rockford solar farm

A proposed solar farm in a largely rural area northwest of Rockford received a third

—and apparently final – rejection as the Winnebago County Board voted 16-3 Nov. 14

against the plan.

The proposal to build a solar farm on agricultural land at 5150 Tate Road had been

rejected by both the Winnebago County Zoning Board of Appeals on Oct. 5 and the

Winnebago County Board Zoning Committee on Oct. 23.

Tate Road neighbors Rebecca Bussan, Cheryl Hochstetler, and Mary Linn Green

addressed the board before the vote, stating their opposition to the project.

“There are great concerns about a proposed rezoning of fertile farmlands into solar

farms. We must state our apprehension about Gov. JB Pritzker’s push for widespread

solar farms (in Illinois) while excluding his home county,” Rebecca Bussan said, referring to the Illinois

Counties Code.

The code states, “…the County may not adopt zoning regulations that disallow,

permanently or temporarily commercial solar energy facilities from being developed or

operated in any district zoned to allow agricultural or industrial uses…”

“This disregard for the voices of tax-paying Illinois residents here in Winnebago County

is alarming,” Bussan added. “The American Farmland Trust statistics highlight that Illinois lost

over half a million acres of farmland from 2001 to 2016 and another 155,653 acres from 2017

to 2024.

“This is more than any other Midwestern state. Such loss disrupts an inherent character of our community, economy, and local ecosystems.”

A potential decline in property values was another concern.

“The presence of industrial solar projects has been proven to lower property values,” Cheryl Hochstetler said. “As homeowners, farmers and landowners, we deserve to protect our

investments and not suffer economic losses due to the negative impact of these projects.”

She cited two grass fires caused by overheated panels that destroyed 11 acres in

Eagle Point, Oregon, during July and September.

“Solar panels cannot be de-energized by the flip of a switch. If the sun is shining, electricity is produced, and there’s no off switch for the panels.”

“The majority of solar panels are manufactured in foreign countries,” Hochstetler added. “The U.S. bolters foreign economies by granting them federal tax credits for industrial solar projects. It’s time to demand that our tax dollars be invested in responsible, efficient and reliable energy projects that benefit America’s economy and communities.”

Mary Linn Green, a retired Winnebago County judge, took direct aim at the equity of the Illinois

Counties Code.

“I think there are some fundamental fairness questions with this issue and the citizens of Winnebago County are being treated disparately from those of Cook County,” she said.

“I would like Winnebago County to take the lead and show the state exactly what they’re doing to their citizens. Winnebago County taxpayers are not given the same property rights as taxpayers in Cook County. I ran a courtroom for 13 years, and the courts are here to redress these issues, so let’s use them.”

Dave Tassoni, County Board member for District 5, which includes Tate Road, also addressed the board.

“I attended the three-hour ZBA hearing regarding the proposed solar farm and the approval of this was denied at ZBA,” he said. “I feel they got it right. Additionally, I Zoomed in to the Zoning Committee hearing, and the proposal failed at that level. I feel they got it right. I’m asking for this board to get it right as well.”

Of the 19 Winnebago County Board members present at the meeting, only three —

Valerie Hanserd, Tim Nabors and Angela Fellars voted for the proposed solar farm.

“I’m not surprised that the proposal failed by such a great margin,” said Winnebago County Board member Jim Webster, chair of the Zoning Committee. “Based on the record, testimony from citizens and the location of the proposed solar farm on Tate Road, it was not a good fit.”

“Finding good sites for solar farms is like a puzzle,” Webster said. “These companies need to look at locations away from busy roads or farms with large open fields not surrounded by neighbors. Some areas are a good fit for solar farms, and some areas are not.”