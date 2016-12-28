–Cats, dogs bring love, joy  to our lives

I always hesitate to link this holiday season to pet adoption.

I’ve heard too many stories of people who thought getting or giving a dog or cat for Christmas would be cool. And then, when that warm holiday spirit evaporated, the innocent puppy or kitten is given away or — worse — abandoned.

But, Christmas is past.

And millions of animals need a home.

We may not have enough of some things in this country, but we don’t lack dogs or cats.

It is estimated there are more than 70 million dogs in the U.S. and 75 million cats.

Between 35 and 47 percent of American households have a dog and 30 to 37 percent have a cat.

So, there are plenty of households without pets that probably could use one.

And there are plenty of pets that desperately need a home in which to live. By one staggering estimate there are 58 million stray cats in the United States and who knows how many stray dogs.

The lucky strays wind up in shelters — at least temporarily — until they are adopted, or … .

It is true most of the dogs and cats in shelters are not pure bred.

But, then, neither am I.

And so what?

I don’t like pet eugenics any more than I like people eugenics.

Thousands of great dogs and cats are eager and waiting to be adopted — dying to be adopted. And they will love you just as much as will some rare-breed animal.

There are an estimate 6-8 million dogs and cats in shelters, the U.S. Humane Society estimates.

Three-4 million cats and dogs are killed each year because shelters are too full and there are not enough adopted homes.

But death is not the only route out of a shelter for animals.

There is adoption.

And as I have earlier shown, more than half of all American households do not have a canine or feline member.

There is much room for improvement.

Come on folks!

Most likely there is an animal shelter in your town or neighborhood, or nearby.

Think about pet ownership.

Cats and dogs bring love and joy into our lives.

And who doesn’t need that?

–Cats, dogs bring love, joy to our lives–