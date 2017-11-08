–Cook County News Briefs

Deerfield

Park Dist. earns IAPD Arts in the Park Award

The Deerfield Park District recently earned first place in judging for the Illinois Association of Park Districts’ (IAPD) Helen Doria Arts in the Park Award. The 2017 nominations for the award were judged by Arts Alliance Illinois. The Arts in the Park Award is named in memory of Helen Doria, who dedicated her career to creating a space for the arts in Chicago parks. The award recognizes agencies that support the arts and partner with artists and organizations to enhance the quality of life in their communities. The Deerfield Park District reported that more than 1,380 people participated in its various arts programs within the last year, with another 3,300 attending shows and concerts. For more information, call (847) 945-0650 or visit www.deerfieldparks.org.

Barrington

Holiday food drive to begin at Ice House Mall

The “Meals of Hope” Holiday Food Drive for Northern Illinois Food Bank will begin Nov. 13 and run through Dec. 27 at Ice House Mall, 200 Applebee St. Donation boxes will be located near Santa’s Winter Wonderland and throughout the mall. The most-needed items are peanut butter, canned tuna and/or chicken, whole grain pasta and rice, pasta sauce, cereal, dried beans, canned fruits (in own juice), canned vegetables and reduced-sodium soup. Proceeds will benefit Northern Illinois Food Bank, which provides food to 70,000 people each week in 13 counties in northern Illinois, and is currently providing food and resources in support of hurricane relief efforts in Florida and Texas. For more information, call (847) 381-6661 or visit www.icehousemall.com.

Buffalo Grove

Police Dept. nets Municipal League award

The Lake County Municipal League recently recognized the Buffalo Grove Police Department as one of the winners of the Law Enforcement Innovation Awards Program. The Police Department’s Community Relations Unit, comprised of two Community Officers for Research and Engagement (P-CORE), was awarded second place. The annual awards program recognizes, “exceptional, innovative and extraordinary achievement in law enforcement programs,” as well as municipal initiatives that provide an overall benefit to the law enforcement profession. The purpose of P-CORE, consisting of one Crime Prevention Officer and a Police Social Worker, is to actively engage the community to improve relationships through the collection, analysis and dissemination of data and information at neighborhood meetings, community events, and through social media and a variety of other communication channels. For more information, call the Buffalo Grove Police Department at (847) 459-2560 or visit www.vbg.org.

Palatine

Business Expo and Community Showcase on tap

The Palatine Area Chamber of Commerce will host its second Business Expo and Community Showcase from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 11 at Falcon Park Recreation Center, 2195 Hicks Road. The family friendly event includes more than 70 business vendors, live demonstrations from area organizations and businesses (including a K-9 demo by the Palatine Police Department), a children’s activity area, entertainment throughout the day, a special Veterans Day recognition ceremony, giveaways and more. Concessions will be available for purchase. Admission is free. Each guest will receive one free ticket upon entering. For more information, call (847) 359-7200 or visit www.palatinechamber.com.

South Holland

Police Dept. names Staples as new chief

South Holland Deputy Chief Shawn Staples has been selected as the South Holland Police Department’s new Police Chief. Staples succeeds former Police Chief Greg Baker, who retired in October after a 34-year career in law enforcement. Staples joined the South Holland Police Department as a patrolman in 2002, and worked his way up through several promotions to become deputy chief in 2016. He has served as a School Resource Officer at Thornwood High School, and also is a member of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE). For more information, call (847) 359-7200 or visit www.palatinechamber.com.

Oak Park

Village to host public meeting on parking system

A public meeting concerning a pilot program designed to test a wide range of options for simplifying and standardizing Oak Park’s residential parking system will be held from 6-9 p.m. Nov. 9 at Gwendolyn Brooks Middle School, 325 S. Kenilworth Ave. Recommendations for a pilot project will be presented at 6 p.m., and again at 8 p.m., with time set aside for residents and stakeholders to ask questions and offer feedback on the proposals. The proposed pilot area is from Harlem Avenue east to Oak Park Avenue, and South Boulevard south to Harrison Street. This area was chosen because it contains virtually every parking challenge in Oak Park, with single-family and multi-family residences overlapping with commuter and business parking. Stakeholders from beyond the pilot area are encouraged to participate in the planning process, since public feedback will be a factor in determining whether the changes tested in the pilot program should be implemented in other parts of the village. The public meeting will be hosted by volunteers on the Transportation Commission, village staff and consultant Dixon Resources Unlimited. For more information, call (708) 383-6400 or visit www.oak-park.us/parking.

Schaumburg

Sister Cities Commission earns statewide award

The Illinois Sisters Cities Association recently selected the Schaumburg Sister Cities Commission as the winner of the 2017 Illinois Champion of Youth Award. The village was recognized for participating in several youth exchanges, including an inbound and outbound exchange with a German boys youth soccer club, a German college internship provided through the Schaumburg Park District, and a visit by 20 Japanese junior high students in August. For more information, call (847) 895-4500 or visit www.villageofschaumburg.com.

–Cook County News Briefs–