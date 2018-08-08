–Cook County News Briefs

Chicago

First Near North Food Truck Social on tap

The first Near North Food Truck Social will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 11 and 12 on Sedgwick Street (between Chicago Avenue and Locust Street) in Chicago’s Near North neighborhood. The event includes food from more than a dozen food trucks and local restaurants, local retail vendors (including a pop-up art truck), DJ Elliot Sound, and a wide selection of beer and other alcoholic beverages. Admission is a suggested donation of $5 (optional). A $20 Sampler Ticket will allow attendees to try six sample-sized portions from the participating food trucks and restaurants on-site. All regular-sized food and beverage items will be available for individual cash purchase. A percentage of event proceeds will benefit the Near North Unity Program (NNUP) and the Illinois Food Truck & Trailer Owners Association. For more information, visit www.nearnorthfoodtrucksocial.com.

Barrington

Village Board adds referendum questions to Nov. ballot

The Village of Barrington Board of Trustees recently voted to place three referendum questions on the upcoming November ballot. The first two are advisory questions and the third is a binding referendum question. The questions are: (1) Should Barrington provide a preference to village residents at specific locations in the village’s commuter parking lots which are used by residents of other communities?; (2) Should the village consider the use of renewable energy sources in any future projects if that does not increase the cost of the project by more than 10 percent?; (3) Shall the corporate authorities of the village be authorized to impose a Municipal Retailer’s Occupation Tax and a Municipal Service Occupation Tax (referred to as municipal sales tax when combined) within the village, and at a rate of 1 percent for expenditures on public infrastructure and/or for property tax relief? For further details concerning each question, visit www.barrington-il.gov — or call 847-304-3400 for more information.

Deerfield

Deerfield High student nets spot on statewide council

Deerfield High School reported that incoming senior Anna Oettinger has been selected as one of 20 students to serve on the 2018-19 Illinois State Board of Education’s Student Advisory Council (SAC). The SAC was formed in 1975 to bring student concerns to the attention of the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE). Students serving on the SAC provide ISBE policymakers with student perspectives and concerns on education policies. Oettinger, chosen from a competitive group of applicants, will work with other SAC members to come up with innovative solutions to policy changes. More specifically, she will work with students across the state on a research project that will be presented to the IBSE at its meeting on March 20, 2019. For more information, call 224-632-3000 or visit www.dist113.org.

Deer Park

Village rejoins Barrington Area Council of Governments

The village announced that Deer Park recently rejoined the Barrington Area Council of Governments (BACOG). Deer Park was one of the founding members of BACOG, in 1970. The organization was formed to collaboratively respond to developmental and environmental pressures affecting communities in the greater Barrington area. BACOG is a voluntary association of elected officials representing seven villages (Barrington, Barrington Hills, Deer Park, Lake Barrington, North Barrington, South Barrington and Tower Lakes) and two townships (Barrington and Cuba). For more information, call 847-726-1648 or visit www.villageofdeerpark.com.

Schaumburg

Work continues on Woodland Restoration Project

The village reported that contractors have begun Phase II of the Woodland Restoration Project, which involves renovations to the creek bed, surface grading, and replanting of native species along the area located south of the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center and the Prairie Center for the Arts. As part of this phase of the project, sections of the creek will be diverted as workers grade the surface and place rocks to help minimize future erosion of the creek bed. Invasive vegetation will be cleared to make way for new growth of native landscaping that will be replanted following the improvements. Crews are anticipated to work on weekdays, beginning at 7 a.m., and may perform some work on weekends as needed. The project is scheduled to last through September. For more information, call 847-895-7100 or visit www.villageofschaumburg.com.

South Holland

Education Fair & Parent Resources Event upcoming

The village announced that South Holland’s Education Fair & Parent Resources Event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 11 at South Holland Community Center, 501 E. 170th St. The event features representatives from South Holland’s schools and offers interactive vision screenings by Prevent Blindness, hearing tests by the Lions Club, kids’ dental check-ups by Universal Dental and a LifeSource blood drive. Family activities include face painting, raffles with prizes, a children’s reading room and a Master Gardener demonstration. Admission is free. For more information, call 708-210-2900 or visit www.southholland.org.

Homewood

Police Dept. offers amnesty program for unpaid citations

The Homewood Police Department is offering a one-time amnesty program for unpaid parking, red light and local ordinance citations. The program allows a one-time, 50 percent reduction of the balance owed on overdue citations if paid in full before Nov. 30. The 50 percent reduction is available to anyone with overdue parking, red light or local ordinance citations that have been sent to a collection agency prior to Sept. 1. The amnesty period expires Nov. 30. No extensions beyond that date will be granted. After Nov. 30, the full debt will be due. No refunds for payments made prior to the amnesty period will be issued. In addition, the amnesty program does not affect any payment made through the Illinois Comptroller’s Debt Recovery Program. For more information, call the Homewood Police Department at 708-206-3420, ext. 0 or visit www.village.homewood.il.us.

–Cook County News Briefs–