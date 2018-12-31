FBI hunts for Chicago bank robbers

Law enforcement authorities are searching for three area bank robbers — one believed to have hit two Chicago banks a few blocks apart in 10 days — and one attempted bandit.

The most recent robbery happened at 12:18 p.m. Christmas Eve at Hyde Park Bank, 1523 E. 53rd St., Chicago.

The offender in that heist was described as a black man, in his 30s or 40s, 5 feet 9, 170-200 pounds, with a dark complexion. FBI agents believe the same individual is responsible for robbing BankFinancial, located at 1354 E. 55th St., Chicago, at 5 p.m. Dec. 14.

During the first robbery, the offender wore tan pants, a black winter coat, black glasses and a gray Kangol hat.

At 1:29 p.m. Dec. 20, Wintrust Bank, 2139 W. Irving Park Road, Chicago, was robbed.

The offender was described as a black man, in his 20s or 30s, 5-8 or 5-9, and wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, pink hat, pink scarf, white sunglasses and pink pants. He carried a black shoulder bag and used a black handgun in the robbery.

In other recent incidents:

A man unsuccessfully attempted to rob First Midwest Bank, 4502 W. Crystal Lake Road, McHenry, at 4 p.m. Dec. 14. The offender was described as a white man with a medium build and wearing a gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt with dark gray sleeves, white-framed sunglasses, a dark-colored hat with a white bill and light gray sweatpants.

A man robbed Village Bank, 1635 Algonquin Road, Rolling Meadows, at 4:11 p.m. Dec. 13. The offender was described as a white man, in his 50s, 6-0 or 6-1, 180-200 pounds and wearing a black knit hat, rectangular glasses, a black leather coat, blue jeans, dark shoes, black gloves and carrying a dark blue roller suitcase. He used a handgun in the robbery.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading directly to the arrest of any of the offenders. FBI officials said all of the offenders should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about any of the robberies or the attempted robbery should contact the FBI’s Chicago Field Office at 312-421-6700. Tips can also be submitted at tips.fbi.gov.