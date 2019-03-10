Soap box racers roll into Tinley Park

The Greater Chicago Soap Box Derby Association, in affiliation with the All-American Soap Box Derby, is holding indoor races for individuals ages 7-20 March 16-17 at Tinley Park Plaza, 15915 S. Harlem Ave.

Races, held three buildings down from Walt’s, will pit gravity-powered soap box derby cars against each other in three separate divisions: Stock (ages 7-13), Superstock (ages 9-18) and Masters (ages 10-20).

Participants can bring their own AASBD-approved car or borrow a car for the day. Text or call Stan Iglehart at 630-841-8832 to reserve a car.

Racers need to be on site by 8 a.m. to register. There is a $10 fee to race for new drivers and no charge to borrow a car.

Spectators are welcome to stop by and watch the races for free between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Kids who are accompanied by a parent or guardian can stop by between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. for a free test run down the track (Text or call Iglehart to prearrange).

“It’s so exciting when the Chicago Southland has great family friendly events for all to enjoy,” said Jim Garrett, president/CEO for the Chicago Southland Convention & Visitors Bureau. “This is a great way to try soap box racing and see what the Greater Chicago Soap Box Derby Association is all about.”

The All-American Soap Box Derby is an international nonprofit organization with the mission to build knowledge and character by creating meaningful experiences through collaboration, and fair and honest competition. Parents get to spend time with their kids while building cars and competing in races in local communities or around the country. Racers learn STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) concepts.