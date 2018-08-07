–DeKalb County Calendar of Events Aug. 8 – Aug. 15

Aug. 9

DeKalb Farmers Market

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Van Buer Plaza, north Second and Locust streets, DeKalb

Free

The DeKalb Farmers Market features more than 30 vendors who sell locally-grown produce, wine, baked goods, flowers and artisan crafts. The Stage Coach Players will perform from 12-1 p.m. at this week’s market. Debit, credit and LINK cards are accepted. For more information, call (815) 756-6306.

Aug. 9-12

The Sycamore Steam Show & Threshing Bee

7 a.m.-6 p.m.

The Taylor Marshall Farm, 27707 Lukens Road, Sycamore

$7; free for children; $4 for senior citizens on Aug. 9

This 62nd annual event will feature antique farm equipment displays, steam-powered sawmill demonstrations, flea market, food, live music, daily parade of antique steam engines and threshing bee.

Aug. 10

Pool-a-palooza

5-7 p.m.

Hopkins Pool, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb

$4 or a season pool pass

Pool-a-palooza is a party for all ages with pool-themed games, events, and contests. The schedule will include a cannonball contest, inner tube water polo, a biggest splash contest and

canoe battleship.

Aug. 10

Movies in the Park

8 p.m.

Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb

Free

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” will play on an inflatable big screen. The movie is about four teenagers who are sucked into a magical video game, and the only way they can escape is to work together to finish the game. Movie-goers are invited to arrive early and enjoy some outdoor activities.

Aug. 10-12

Ladies Skate and Camp Retreat Weekend

Doors open at 12 p.m. Aug. 10, events end at 8 p.m. Aug. 12

Fargo Skateboarding, 629 E. Lincoln Hwy., DeKalb

$25

Skate at Fargo and camp on private land in DeKalb Aug. 10. Then, on Aug. 11, have a pancake breakfast; carpool to Chicago to skate the streets and parks of the city; and return to DeKalb for another night of camping. On Aug. 12, pack up, chill out and skate at Fargo or local spots. Call 815-756-5555 or email info@fargoskateboarding.com for more information and to register. All ages are welcome.

Aug. 11

DeKalb County Barn Tour

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Rollo Town Hall, 2266 Suydam Road, Earlville

$25

The DeKalb County Barn Tour is a one-day self-guided driving tour of eight barn sites. Participants will receive a map guide book containing hand-drawn sketches of each barn as well as the barn’s history, style and use. For an additional price, five-year anniversary books will be available. Participants drive to each location in any order to see the barns, including many interiors. Get information, tickets and directions at Rollo Town Hall, the starting point for the tour.

Aug. 12

Sunday at Sandwich Antique Show

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sandwich Fairgrounds, 1401 Suydam Road, Sandwich

$5, free for children 12 and younger

This well-known monthly market offers shoppers quality antiques and collectibles, crafts and garden items. Parking is free. Many vendors will sell food. For more information, go to sundayatsandwichantiques.com.

Aug. 14

Sycamore Farmers Market

3-7 p.m.

On the corner of Sacramento and State streets in downtown Sycamore

Free

Locally grown, freshly picked produce will be for sale. The market also has specialty goods like freshly baked breads and confections, organic herbs, beautiful fresh-cut and potted flowers, annual and perennial flowers, olive oils, fresh homemade sauces, local honey and jams. Handcrafted products from area artists will be sold. The public can enjoy live music while shopping.

DeKalb Municipal Band Concert

8 p.m.

Dee Palmer Band Shell, Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb

Free

Vocalist Denny Vaupel will join the band for this concert. Seating is available, but concert-goers may bring blankets and chairs.

Aug. 15

Make a Personalized Key Chain

3-4:30 p.m.

DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb

Free

Using Inkscape, acrylic and the library’s laser cutter, you’ll be able to design a small, personalized key chain. Class size is limited, and sign-up begins 15 minutes before class starts. This class is for ages 10 and up, and attendees should have basic computer and mouse skills. For more information, send an email to joshuam@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2115.

Music in the Park

5-7 p.m.

Veteran’s Park, 143 E. Railroad St., Sandwich

Free

School of Rock, from Plainfield and Geneva, will perform. This “show team” is full of talented youngsters.

Music at the Mansion

7-8:30 p.m.

Ellwood Mansion, 509 N. First St., DeKalb

Free

Big band is the sound for this concert. Jazz in Progress will perform on the front porch of the mansion. Seating will be available on the lawn, and guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Beer, wine, water, and soda will be available for purchase.

–DeKalb County Calendar of Events Aug. 8 – Aug. 15–