–DuPage County Calendar of Events

Sept. 28

Whistleblowing in a Political World

7 p.m.

Elmhurst College’s Frick Center, 190 Prospect Ave., Wheaton

$10

The CIA, FBI, NSA and other intelligence agencies collect and analyze information to support America’s security interests. How do these necessarily secretive organizations work and what happens when they find themselves exposed? Allison Stanger, a professor of international politics and economics at Middlebury College and an Elmhurst College alumna, will explore these issues and more.

Sept. 29

Light the Torch 5K Night Run

5:30-9 p.m.

120 E. Liberty St., Wheaton

$35 for adults, $25 for children

The FT Cares Light the Torch 5K Night Run/Walk will go through downtown Wheaton after sunset. Participants will receive glow giveaways and race through luminary lanes. At the end, there will be a street fest featuring a DJ, carnival rides and food trucks. This is a timed race; runner bibs will be chipped. For more information, call (630) 510-4989.

Sept. 30

French Market

8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Northeast corner of Liberty Drive and Main Street, downtown Wheaton

Free

The Wheaton French Market, an outdoor market, sells fresh flowers, baked goods, seasonal produce, gifts, specialty foods and handcrafted items. The selection of vendors changes throughout the season.

Elmhurst Quarry Tour

9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Elmhurst History Museum, 120 E. Park Ave., Elmhurst

$10

Take a behind-the-scenes tour of the Elmhurst Quarry Flood Control Facility, a site generally closed to the public. Tour participants will learn about the quarry’s history, visit various areas including private quarry platforms, and see how DuPage County Stormwater Management currently operates the facility to reduce flooding. Tours depart from Elmhurst History Museum via coach bus every 30 minutes from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., and last approximately two hours. After the tour, participants may watch a brief film about the quarry’s history. Reservations required. Go to elmhursthistory.org.

Harvest Fest

9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Fishel Park, 1036 Grove St., Downers Grove

Free

Harvest Fest will kick off with the annual DG 5&8 Miler, a challenging, scenic race and annual tradition celebrating 40 years. After the race, family activities will include live music, a craft fair and Pumpkin Patch Children’s Area. The public is invited to participate in the Chilympics chili cook-off, a bags tournament and pie-eating contest. A special Lyman Honey Wheat Ale crafted by Alter Brewing Company will be served in addition to a variety of beverages on tap in the beer garden. Local food trucks will sell their specialties. For more information, call (630) 963-1300.

Green Fair

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

DuPage County Fairgrounds, Wheaton

$5; free for children 15 and younger

Green vendors will sell upcycled products. New this year will be a recycling extravaganza, farmer’s market, beekeeper presentation and speakers who will talk about environmental topics. Get details at scarce.org/scarce-green-fair/. The event will be held rain or shine.

Oct. 3 & 5

Concerts for Youngsters

10:30 a.m.

Edman Memorial Chapel, 401 E. Franklin St., Wheaton College

Free

Wheaton College’s Conservatory of Music offers two daytime concerts designed for young audiences. This year, the College’s Symphonic Band performs under the direction of Dr. Timothy Yontz, will perform for about 2,500 children. The concerts are free, but due to limited space, reservations are required. To reserve a space or to get more information, call (630) 752-

–DuPage County Calendar of Events–