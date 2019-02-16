Aurora shooting victims include student intern, police officers recovering

Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman has released the identities of the five people killed in the mass shooting at an Aurora factory on Feb. 15.

An employee fired that morning opened fired on co-workers at Henry Pratt Co. on the city’s South Side around 1:30 p.m Friday.

Those killed were:

• Clayton Parks, Elgin, human resources manager at Henry Pratt;

• Trevor Wehner, DeKalb, human resources intern at Henry Pratt, student at Northern Illinois University; (See Facebook post from loved ones)

• Russell Beyer, Yorkville, mold operator at Henry Pratt Co.;

• Vicente Juarez, Oswego, stock room attendant and fork lift operator at Henry Pratt;

• Josh Pinkard, Oswego, plant manager for Henry Pratt.

No ages were released at the time of the briefing Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

In addressing the media , Ziman also provided medical updates on the Aurora police officers who were shot while still withholding their identities.

In all, six officers were injured, one was not from a gunshot.

All officers wounded did not suffer life-threatening injuries, Ziman said.

• Male, age 39, 13 years of service, shot in the leg, stable condition;

• Male, age 52, 25 years of service, shot in upper extremity, expected to be released today;

• Male, age 52, 24 years of service, shot in the leg, treated and released Friday;

• Male, age 53, 30 years of service, shot in the leg, treated at the hosptial;

• Male, age 24, just under four years of service, shrapnel wounds to the upper extremities, stable condition.

The other officer, age 23, suffered a minor injury not related to a gunshot, Ziman said.

