Aurora shooting victims include student intern, officers recovering

Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman has released the identities of the five people killed in the mass shooting at an Aurora factory in Feb. 15.

Those killed are:

• Clayton Parks, Elgin, human resources manager at Henry Pratt

• Trevor Wehner, DeKalb, human resources intern at Henry Pratt, student at Northern Illinois University

• Russell Beyer, Yorkville, mold operator at Henry Pratt

• Vicente Juarez, Oswego, stock room attendant and fork lift operator at Henry Pratt

• Josh Pinkard, Oswego, plant manager for Henry Pratt.

No ages were released at the time of the briefing Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

In addressing the media , Ziman also provided medical updates on the Aurora police officers who were shot while withholding their identities.

In all, six officers were injured, one was not from a gunshot.

All officers wounded were men, Ziman said.

Male, age 39,