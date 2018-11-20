–Kane County Calendar of Event Nov. 21 – Dec. 9

THROUGH JAN. 1 2019

Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle, will transform 50 acres of the Arboretum’s trees to glow in hues of blue, green, purple, and magenta. Along a one-mile path, visitors will experience a set of unique ways to see trees. Tickets are available for specific times, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Admission ends at 8:30 p.m. Tickets range from $7-$23 depending on age, time and Arboretum membership status.

THROUGH JAN. 6, 2019

The Wizard of Oz, Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. When a twister hits, Dorothy Gale is whisked away to the wonderful world of Oz, a fantastical place full of munchkins, a cowardly lion, a tin man with no heart, a living scarecrow … and a wicked witch that will do whatever it takes to stop Dorothy. Information: 630-896-6666.

THROUGH DEC. 23

Christmas at Abbey Farms, 2855 Hart Road, Aurora. Join in the tradition of hunting for your very own Abbey-Farms-grown Christmas tree or select a fresh pre-cut fir tree from Father Andrews’ family in upper Michigan. WWhether it’s Christmas trees, the Pine Tree Cafe, the yummy bakery or a tractor ride Abbey Farms is the place to grow memories and traditions. Information: 630-966-7775.

NOV. 23-DEC. 26

Festival of Lights @ Phillips Park, Phillips Park, 1000 Ray Moses Dr., Aurora, free, donations encouraged. One of the largest free outdoor drive-through holiday light displays in Northern Illinois, the Aurora Festival of Lights, returns for its 12th year with even more dazzling displays that will delight both adults and children. Santa will be at the Visitors Center on selected dates and times. Information: 630-256-3750.

NOV. 23-DEC. 24

Christkindlmarket Naperville, Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., free admission. Experience a traditional German holiday market with the sights, sounds, smells and gifts. The market will feature 40 vendors as well as warm walk-in cabins. German food and imported German beers or gluhwein (hot spiced wine) in collectible souvenir mugs will be sold. Information: christkindlmarket.com/naperville/.

NOV. 23-24

St. Charles holiday kickoff, downtown. As part of a two-day celebration, St. Charles transforms to a winter wonderland for the holiday season. The event kicks off on Friday, Nov. 23 at 5 p.m. with the Lighting of the Lights. On Saturday, at 5:30 p.m. the annual Electric Christmas parade is held on Main Street in St. Charles.

NOV. 23-DEC. 31

Mooseheart Holiday Lights, $10 per vehicle admission. The residential childcare facility, which has served as home for thousands of children and teens in need, will be sparkling this holiday season with more than 80 large lighted holiday displays. Santa Claus will appear on Dec. 8, 9, 15, 16, 22 and 23. Admission fee supports Mooseheart and includes the holiday light show and also a chance to visit with Santa and enjoy crafts, holiday music, hot chocolate and Christmas cookies in the school gymnasium.

NOV. 23

Living Wheaton Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting, 134 W. Front St. and throughout Downtown Wheaton, 6-8 p.m., free. A time-honored tradition, Wheaton comes together to celebrate the coming of Christmas with a hometown parade and tree lighting. Santa Claus will make an appearance in the parade

The Glen Ellyn Holiday Walk, downtown, 6-8:30 p.m., free. Celebrate the holiday season as downtown Glen Ellyn comes alive with twinkling lights, decorated storefront windows, the sounds of Christmas and Santa lighting the Christmas Tree. The McAninch Arts Center will sponsor a ballerina from its upcoming production of “The Nutcracker” and photo-op on Main Street. Shops will be open late.

NOV. 23-25

“A Christmas Carol”, McAninch Arts Center, College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn, 7 p.m. Nov. 23, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 24 and Nov. 25, $14-$16. This production, with more than 50 cast members gleaned from more than a dozen Chicago area communities, is a 70-minute version of the heartwarming classic tale by Charles Dickens. Audience members are invited to bring one or two non-perishable food items to support the MAC’s food drive for the People’s Resource Center food pantry. For more information about the play or to order tickets, call the MAC Box office at 630-942-4000 or visit atthemac.org.

NOV. 24

Super SciTech Saturday: Lighting the Future, 18 W. Benton St., Aurora. Up to four children admissions to the general museum are free with a paying adult. Hands-on activities available for $1 or all activities for $5. Information: 630-859-3434.

NOV. 25

Batavia Celebration of Lights Festival, Batavia Riverwalk, 100 N. Island Ave., Batavia, 5-7 p.m. Enjoy hayrides, free roasted chestnuts, family photo opportunities, and holiday crafts. Old-fashioned ornament making for all ages and a story hour hosted by the Batavia Public Library can be found at the Batavia Depot Museum. A community sing-a-long will be led by Craig Foltos at Foltos Tonsorial Parlor, and Mayor Schielke welcomes Santa and leads the ceremonial tree lighting. Information: 630-879-5235.

NOV. 29-DEC. 30

The Second City’s Holiday Revue, Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Chicago’s famed sketch and improv comedy theater comes back to Aurora with another hilarious take on the holidays. Information: 630-896-6666.

NOV. 30

Oswego Christmas Walk. As part of the event, guests can help light the official tree, save it from the Grinch, take a ride on a horse-drawn carriage, ride the Toyland Train through downtown, and welcome Santa to Oswego during the Silent Light Parade.

DEC. 1

Holiday in the Grove, Sugar Grove Community Building, 151 Main St. Sugar Grove, 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m. The event that includes Breakfast with Santa and many other holiday activities throughout the day, which starts with the Ceremonial Tree Lighting at 7:45 a.m. followed by breakfast with Santa at the Community House and continues with a Sweet Shop at the United Methodist Church and a Crafts Show at the John Shields Elementary School. Information: 630-334-8570.

Hot Cocoa with Anna & Elsa at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Rd., Aurora, 1:30-6:15 p.m. Join your favorite Frozen Sisters, Anna and Elsa, for a hot cocoa party complete with sing-a-long and photo opportunities. Information: 630-892-1550.

DEC. 1-2

The Village of Lisle transforms into a winter wonderland including a tree lighting, ice carving, wagon and trolley rides, and thousands of Luminarias in the downtown streets. The Santa Light Parade begins at 4:30 on Dec. 1. In addition to cookies and hot chocolate, the Burlington Square Trolley stop will house Toasty Cheese, Big Rig, and Little Red Donut Food Trucks.

DEC. 1-16

Blackberry Farm Holiday Express, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. The farm celebrates the season with approximately 60,000 glittering lights and festive activities including the presence of Santa and his elves as the decorated train runs continuously around Lake Gregory. The fun begins on Saturday Dec. 1 and 2 from 2 to 7 p.m. Other dates include Friday, Dec. 7 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 8 and 9, Friday, Dec. 14 from 5 to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 15 and 16 from 2 to 7 p.m. The cost is $7 per person and tickets are available online through the Fox Valley Park District beginning on Nov. 13.

DEC. 2

Montgomery Tree Lighting Ceremony & Santa Arrival, Montgomery Village Hall, 200 N. River St., Montgomery. Visitors will also enjoy free cookies and hot cocoa and see the brightly decorated Christmas trees at Montgomery City Hall. Information: 630-896-8080.

Christmas At The Farm, Lyon Farm, 7935 Illinois Route 71, Yorkville, 1-4 p.m. There will be crafts and goodies for the kids, a story teller, chestnut roasting, cookie icing and Santa Claus will be there too. Information: 630-553-6777.

Animal Encounters: Snakes at Red Oak Nature Center, 1385 N. River Rd., North Aurora, 1-2 p.m. Learn more about the animals that call Red Oak their home. Each month features a different animal. Registration fee goes towards care for the animals. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Information: 630-897-1808.

Evergreen Holidays 2018, Riverfront Park | 25 E. State St. | North Aurora, 4-6 p.m. Decorated, sponsored Christmas trees line the park pathway and holiday music fills the air. Free Activities include crafts, cookie walk, hot chocolate, popcorn and more. Make Evergreen Holidays a part of your holiday traditions.

DEC. 2-21

Montgomery Festival of Trees, Village Hall, 200 N. River St. , Montgomery, business hours. The festival turns all three levels of the Village Hall into a winter wonderland. Area businesses participate by decorating Christmas trees for everyone to enjoy, and visitors of all ages are invited to vote for their favorite tree.

DEC. 6-9

Oswego Holiday Express, South Point, 810 Preston Lane, Oswego, noon. Don your pajamas and board the trolley at Santa Station as you head to the top of the world. Warm up with some hot cocoa from the Village Grind, meet real reindeer and the man of the hour – Santa Claus. Trains depart every 20 minutes throughout your registered session. Information: 630-554-1010.

DEC. 7

First Fridays Aurora, Downtown Aurora, various venues. Enjoy a festive night of art, fun, music, dance, and community at local businesses and venues in downtown Aurora on the first Friday evening of the month. Multiple venues in downtown Aurora open with art, music, and more. Free entrance, free art viewing, free trolley rides, free fun.

Geneva Christmas Walk, downtown, 6 p.m. Come celebrate the holiday season Geneva-style with the Christmas Walk. The festivities begin in front of the Kane County Courthouse with the arrival of Santa Lucia, the first candy cane, the lighting of the Great Tree, visits with Santa Claus, carriage rides, shopping, carolers, live nativity and more.

DEC. 7-8

Geneva Holiday House Tour, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Dec. 7 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Dec. 8. Tour features five architecturally unique homes decked with boughs of holly and festive Christmas décor. Tickets are $35 per person and include a traditional holiday tea at the First Congregational Church, 327 Hamilton St.

DEC. 8

Lightwire Theater: A Very Electric Christmas, Fermilab’s Ramsey Auditorium, Kirk Rd. & Pine St., Batavia.

Brighten your holidays with Lightwire’s A Very Electric Christmas. Audiences of all ages will treasure this magical tale of family, friendship and hope set to timeless holiday hits. Lightwire Theatre creates magical, multi-dimensional neon puppetry-based characters with light, wire, and creative artistry. Information: 630-840-2787.

DEC. 9

Geneva Steeple Walk, four downtown Geneva churches, 2-4 p.m. A variety of seasonal concerts at four local churches. Two audience groups will attend 20-minute concerts played simultaneously and then switch venues to enjoy the other concert. Patrons will then walk to the final performances with a Steeple Walk guide, who shares information about the architecture of each site. Performers & ticket information at www.geneva.il.us/1080/Steeple-Walk

DEC. 9-JAN. 1

Annual Lehnertz Avenue Lights show,, near Garfield Park between Sheridan and Michels Streets, Aurora. Each home is decorated with a portion of the original Christmas story and includes wise men, camels, shepherds, and the manger scene. It’s a tradition that began in the 1950s, making it the oldest traditional Christmas display marking Jesus’s birth in Illinois. It is suggested that vehicles enter Lehnertz Avenue via Sheridan Street, follow through Lehnertz Circle and exit via Ohio Street.

–Kane County Calendar of Event Nov. 21 – Dec. 9–