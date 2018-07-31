–Kane County Calendar of Events Aug. 1 – Aug. 25

THROUGH MID-NOVEMBER

Geneva French Market, brings farm fresh produce, fresh flowers, baked goods, jewelry, handbags and more to downtown every Sunday from mid-April to mid-November. The market is held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Metra Train Station at Fourth and South streets.

AUG. 1-5

Eat Aurora, Aurora Downtown’s restaurant week features discounts and special menu items from Wednesday through Sunday during the first week of August. Also, check out Stolp Block Party at First Fridays on Aug. 3 on Stolp Avenue from Downer to Galena from 6 to 10 p.m. including food trucks, live music, live art, and more.

AUG. 2-5

Kendall County Fair, 10826 Rt. 71, Yorkville. Full of new and exciting events for the whole family. Enjoy the Truck and Tractor Pull, Western Speed Show, Carnival and Livestock Shows and many new exhibits for your family to enjoy. Fun contests every day. See also the Family Stage, Grandstand Shows and 4 H Auction. Information: 630-553-2860.

AUG. 3

First Fridays Aurora, various downtown venues, Aurora, 5 p.m. Stolp Avenue will be closed from Downer to Galena for live music, live art, pop up shop vendors and more. Live music by Scott Tipping and Ron Porter.

Dabylon, Two Brothers Roundhouse, 205 N. Broadway, Aurora, 9 p.m. abylon is a work in progress that has matured over the past ten years. Made up of a mixture of family members and long time friends from the West Side of Aurora. Check out homegrown Aurora talent at its finest. Information: 630-264-2739.

AUG. 3-5

North Aurora Days, Clock Tower Plaza, 19 S. Randall Rd., North Aurora,. Enjoy amusements, rides, games, food vendors, beer tent, live musical entertainment and fireworks at the Annual North Aurora Days Festival. Main Stage: School of Rock, Big Sugar, Breakfast Club, Ali Morgan, Southern Side Up, Friction, Serendipity and 7th Heaven. Fireworks are scheduled for Saturday evening at 9:45 pm. Information: 630-897-8228.

AUG. 4

George Thorogood / Foghat, RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. Known for boogie-blues rock hits like “Bad to the Bone,” “Who Do You Love” and “I Drink Alone,” Thorogood is ready to unleash his catalog of classic songs like none other. Information: 630-896-6666.

AUG. 9

Messin’ Around in the Dirt Kid’s Day, The Growing Place, 2000 Montgomery Road, Aurora, 10 a.m.-noon. All activities are free and appropriate for kids between 5 – 10 years old. No registration required. Information: 630-820-8088.

AUG. 10

Batavia’s Second Fridays, downtown Batavia, Wilson St., Batavia, 6-9 p.m. A night full of food, art, music, fun and so much more. Businesses within the downtown area offer nontraditional programming. Pick up a map at Water Street Studios. Free and family-friendly. Information: 630-761-3528.

Hodie Snitch, Two Brothers Roundhouse, 205 N. Broadway, Aurora, 9 p.m. Great Classic and Outlaw Country Songs. Information: 630-264-2739.

AUG. 10-12

Montgomery Fest, Montgomery Park, River St. and Mill St. Fest brings together neighbors and friends from throughout the area to enjoy a weekend of old-fashioned family fun. Highlights include musical performances, carnival rides, a wide range of food vendors, crafts, free pony rides and petting zoo, a fishing derby, a car show and a parade (at 1 p.m. Sunday). Information: 630-896-8080.

AUG. 11

OneRepublic: Live at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora, 8 p.m. Information: (630) 896-6666.

AUG. 11-12

Civil War Days at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Rd., Aurora. Speak with Union and Confederate troops as they camp at Blackberry Farm. Ride the train and you may be stopped by Union officers searching for Confederate sympathizers. Enjoy Civil War and historical crafts throughout the grounds. Don’t miss a live civil war battle reenactment at 4 p.m. on Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Included with daily admission. Information: 630-892-1550.

AUG. 12

4th Annual Arranmore Polo Classic, Arranmore Farm & Polo Club, 34 Rance Road, Oswego, 3-8 p.m. The club’s signature tournament event. Tailgaters may bring food and BYOB or purchase beverages onsite. Those in the Michigan Avenue Magazine Polo Club Lounge and private tents include VIP parking. Cash bar onsite. Catering/beverage packages customizable. Information: 630-844-8271.

AUG. 17

Happy Together Tour, Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, 8 p.m. True classics never go out of style. With hits from The Turtles (with Ron Dante of The Archies standing in for Howard Kaylan due to health reasons), Chuck Negron (formerly of Three Dog Night), Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, Mark Lindsay (former lead singer of Paul Revere & The Raiders) and The Cowsills, this incredible concert will bring back plenty of memories. Information: 630-896-6666.

AUG. 18

Bug Fest, Lippold Park & Red Oak Nature Center, Illinois Route 25, Batavia, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., free. Bring the entire family to learn and have fun with bug-related activities, demonstrations and crafts. Games, prizes and vendors will be on hand. Bees, butterflies and other wild things, interactive play and music. Bring the camera too. Information: 630-897-1808.

Gladys Knight & The O’Jays, RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora, 7:30 p.m. Take the midnight train to Aurora and see the incredible, incomparable and legendary Gladys Knight. This seven-time Grammy winner has had hits in pop, gospel, R&B and adult contemporary music, proving she’s a woman that transcends genre. Information: 630-896-6666.

AUG. 19

LaSalle Street Auto Row Car Show, South LaSalle Stl, Aurora. Trophies, silent auction, BBQ, raffle, and cars.

Day at the Farm, Dickson-Murst Farm, 2550 Dickson Road, Montgomery, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Visitors to Day at the Farm will see how the oats are removed from the chaff and straw with an antique threshing machine/separator. Kids can pet farm animals, play on a pedal tractor pull and enjoy pony rides. Bossie the “milk her yourself’ cow will be there as well as the corn box. The event also features antique cars and tractors, tractor-pulled hayrides, and food from the Country Kitchen plus live bluegrass music. Information: 630-428-4500.

AUG. 25

Alley Art Festival, Water Street Mall, 11 S. Water St., Aurora, noon-5 p.m. The festival fills the tree-lined, pedestrian-friendly mall between Downer Place and Galena Boulevard with local art, music, food, spectacle and fun for the afternoon. The festival continues to be one of the largest gatherings of local artists in the Fox Valley, bringing more than 60 artists to display their original works, prints, and creations.

