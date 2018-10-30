–Kane County Calendar of Events Oct. 31 – Nov. 29

THROUGH OCT. 31

Pumpkin Daze at Abbey Farms, 850 Butterfield Rd., Aurora. This old-fashioned farm boasts a variety of activities and events for all ages plus a new Pine Tree Café & country store & baker.

THROUGH MID- NOVEMBER

Geneva French Market, brings farm fresh produce, fresh flowers, baked goods, jewelry, handbags and more to downtown every Sunday from mid-April to mid-November. The market is held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Metra Train Station at Fourth and South streets.

NOV. 1

200 Years of Illinois Transportation, Waubonsee Community College, 4S783 Waubonsee Dr., Sugar Grove. Historical geographer Dr. Norman Moline, provides an overview of the development of Illinois’ transportation connections since 1818 and how this helped to create our state as we know it today. Information: 630-466-7900

Friendsgiving Farm Dinner, Heritage Prairie Farm, 2N308 Brundige Road, Elburn, 6 p.m., ages 21 and over, $90. The final Farm Dinner of the season is meant to celebrate all the friends and family of Heritage Prairie with delicious food from the farm shared with all the joys of this season. If you have not already, be sure to check out the Friendsgiving Farm Dinner Menu. Food, Beer, Wine, Tax, and Gratuity are included. Information: 630-443-8253 or visit www.heritageprairiefarm.com/product/friendsgiving-farm-dinner/

NOV. 1-31

Christmas at Abbey Farms, 2855 Hart Rd., Aurora. Join in the tradition of hunting for your very own Abbey-Farms-grown Christmas tree or select a fresh pre-cut fir tree from Father Andrews’ family in upper Michigan! Whether it’s Christmas trees, the Pine Tree Cafe, the yummy bakery or a tractor ride Abbey Farms is the place to grow memories and traditions. Information 630-966-7775.

NOV. 2

First Fridays Aurora, Downtown Aurora, various venues, free. Enjoy a night of art, fun, music, dance, and community at local businesses and venues in downtown Aurora on the first Friday evening of the month. Multiple venues in downtown Aurora open with art, music, and more.

The Emerson, Lake & Palmer legacy with Carl Palmer & Special Guest Humble Pie, Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main Street, St. Charles. Considered by many to be one of rock’s original first super-groups, Emerson Lake & Palmer formed in England in 1970 consisting of Keith Emerson (keyboards), Greg Lake (bass guitar, vocals, guitar) and Carl Palmer (drums, percussion). The band created a brand new world of music, combining classical and symphonic rock fused with beautiful vocal. Information: 630-962-7000.

ArtBar: Los Alebrije, Two Brothers Roundhouse, 205 N. Broadway, Aurora, 7 p.m. ArtBar Presents: Alebrijes are fantastical hodgepodges of real and imagined creatures, first conjured up in an artist’s fever dream. They are Mexican spirit guides and guardians formed into papier mache and copal statuette. Information: 630-264-2739.

Craig Ferguson: Hobo Fabulous Tour, Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Comedian. Actor. Author. Director. Grammy nominee. Emmy winner. Former host of The Late Late Show. Craig Ferguson has done it all. Now this one-of-a-kind performer is bringing his hilarious stand-up to Aurora.

NOV. 3

2018 Aurora Homeownership Expo, Prisco Community Center, 150 W. Illinois Ave., Aurora, 9 a.m.-noon. rolley tours highlighting Aurora’s many amenities and upcoming projects will be provided, as well as 25 exhibitors to provide information and answer questions about every step of the home buying process in Aurora. Information: 630-859-8606.

Air Supply , Arcada Theater, 105 E. Main Street, St. Charles. The group’s light pop-rock hits have earned Air Supply several platinum LPs and gold singles worldwide; Greatest Hits was quadruple platinum in the U.S., and The Earth Is, which failed to chart here, went gold in over 20 countries. Information: 630.962.7000.

Rhythm on the River , Norris Cultural Arts center , 1040 Dunham Rd, St. Charles. A concert event benefiting the River Corridor Foundation and Rotary. Information: 630-584-7200 or visit www.stcrivercorridor.org/events/st-charles-rhythm-on-the-river.php

NOV. 3-4

Kane County Flea Market, Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles, noon-5 p.m. Saturday, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. One of the longest running antique and collectible Flea Markets in the world. Hundreds of dealers inside, outside, and under sheds. Information: www.kanecountyfleamarket.com

NOV. 3-11

Remembering Our Veterans, Little White School Museum | 72 Polk St Oswego, IL 60543 | Oswego, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Discover Oswego’s fighting men and women through an extensive display of rarely seen military artifacts selected from the museum’s permanent collection, including items used during the Civil War, World Wars I and II, the Korean Conflict, the Vietnam War, Iraq, and Afghanistan. Information: 630-554-2999.

NOV. 6

Date with History: WWI Armistice, Cantigny Park, Wheaton, 7 p.m. Jennifer D. Keene, a military historian specializing in World War I, will discuss the events of 100 years ago, when the Great War officially ended on November 11.

NOV. 7

Belgium Town, St. Charles History Museum, 215 E. Main Street, St. Charles, noon-1 p.m. Take a look at how the descendants of Belgium Town has shaped the St. Charles community today. Information: 630-584-6967 or visit www.stcmuseum.org/events/belgiumtown

Doughboys of Cantigny: Oral History Presentation — Remember the WWI “doughboy” soldiers of the U.S. Army’s First Division, Cantigny Park, Wheaton, 7 p.m. This evening of oral histories narrated by Bill Brewster, curator for the First Division.

NOV. 10

Animal Encounters: Rabbits @ Red Oak, Red Oak Nature Center, 1385 N. River Rd., North Aurora, 1-2 p.m. Learn more about the animals that call Red Oak their home. Each month features a different animal. Registration fee goes towards care for the animals. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Don’t miss all 4 encounters: Tree Frogs on Sept. 30, Spiders on Oct. 6, Rabbits on Nov. 10 & Snakes on Dec. 2. Information: 630-897-1808.

NOV. 11

Aurora Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony, Downtown Aurora, 23 E. Downer Pl.,Aurora. The parade steps off at the corner of Benton and Broadway at 10:15 a.m. ending at the GAR Memorial Hall, where the “Honoring All Who Served” ceremony takes place. Keynote Speaker is Lieutenant Lauren Carthan, Senior Naval Science Instructor of the East Aurora Naval Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps. Information: 630-256-3370.

Armistice Day: Bells of Peace, Cantigny Park, Wheaton, 10:50 a.m. On the 100th anniversary of the WWI Armistice, Americans across the nation will toll bells in remembrance of those who served and sacrificed in the war that changed the world.

Reflections Framed: A Celebration of Military Service, Past and Present, Cantigny Park, Wheaton, 5-7 p.m. Now in its fifth year, this community project discovers, recognizes, preserves and celebrates military service stories from the Wheaton community. For details, visit www.helpaveteran.org/reflections.

NOV. 14-JAN. 6, 2019

The Wizard of Oz, Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. You may have been to Oz before, but never like this… Stuck on a Kansas farm with her aunt, uncle and dog Toto, Dorothy Gale wishes for a better and more exciting life. When a twister hits, Dorothy is whisked away to the wonderful world of Oz, a fantastical place full of munchkins, a cowardly lion, a tin man with no heart, a living scarecrow … and a wicked witch that will do whatever it takes to stop Dorothy. Information: 630-896-6666.

NOV. 16

Winter Lights Aurora, downtown Aurora, S. Stolp Ave. & E. Downer Pl., Aurora. The merriest and cheeriest of seasons starts with Winter Lights in Aurora! Join the fun as we kick off the holiday season with pop-up shops, food trucks, Santa & Mrs. Claus, costumed characters, live reindeer, parade, tree-lighting, award presentations and fireworks! Bring a camera and dress for the weather. Information: 630-256-3370.

NOV. 20

An Evening with David Sedaris, Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. A regular National Public Radio contributor and author of the best sellers Naked, Me Talk Pretty One Day, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim and his newest Calypso, will be offering a selection of all-new readings and recollections, as well as a Q&A session and post-show book signing. Information: 630-896-6666.

NOV. 23-DEC. 26

Festival of Lights @ Phillips Park, Phillips Park, 1000 Ray Moses Dr., Aurora, free, donations encouraged. One of the largest free outdoor drive-through holiday light displays in Northern Illinois, the Aurora Festival of Lights, returns for its 12th year with even more dazzling displays that will delight both adults and children. Santa will be at the Visitors Center on selected dates and times. Information: 630-256-3750.

NOV. 24

Super SciTech Saturday: Lighting the Future, 18 W. Benton St., Aurora. Up to four children admissions to the general museum are free with a paying adult. Hands-on activities available for $1 or all activities for $5. Information: 630-859-3434.

NOV. 25

Batavia Celebration of Lights Festival, Batavia Riverwalk, 100 N. Island Ave., Batavia, 5-7 p.m. Enjoy hayrides, free roasted chestnuts, family photo opportunities, and holiday crafts. Old-fashioned ornament making for all ages and a story hour hosted by the Batavia Public Library can be found at the Batavia Depot Museum. A community sing-a-long will be led by Craig Foltos at Foltos Tonsorial Parlor, and Mayor Schielke welcomes Santa and leads the ceremonial tree lighting. Information: 630-879-5235.

NOV. 29-DEC. 30

The Second City’s Holiday Revue, Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Chicago’s famed sketch and improv comedy theater comes back to Aurora with another hilarious take on the holidays. Information: 630-896-6666.

