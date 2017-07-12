–Kane County News Briefs

WESTERN SUBURBS

Aurora man sentenced for passing bad checks

Aurora An Aurora man is heading to prison for knowingly writing bad checks to suburban businesses and for fraudulently setting up bank accounts by using personal identifying information of multiple unwitting victims.

Matthew A. Young, 37, last Wednesday agreed to a sentence of 11 years in prison in exchange for a guilty plea to two counts of continuing financial crimes enterprise, each a Class 1 felony.

In addition, Young was ordered to pay $5,799.19 in restitution. Associate Judge Linda S. Abrahamson accepted the plea.

Kane County Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Seberger stated during the plea hearing that between February 2015 and August 2016, Young opened three checking accounts at two banks using the personal identifying information of three victims without their permission or knowledge.

Knowing that the accounts did not contain sufficient funds, Young wrote checks from the accounts to 12 local businesses as payment for items such as chain saws and lawnmowers. Young would sell the items and keep the profit. The combined value of the items he fraudulently purchased is $6,144.78.

Young was convicted multiple times in Ohio in the early 2000s of similar offenses. Also, Young was convicted in DuPage, Kane and McLean counties in Illinois in 2012 of similar offenses.

According to Illinois law, Young is eligible for day-for-day credit. He received credit for 295 days served in the Kane County jail.

The Aurora, Batavia, Elburn, Geneva, Oswego, St. Charles, Sugar Grove, and Wheaton police departments, along with the Kane and Kendall county sheriff’s investigated the case.

GENEVA

Man bound for prison for choking girlfriend

An Aurora man is headed to prison for battering and choking his girlfriend in their St. Charles apartment in 2015.

Kane County Associate Judge David P. Kliment sentenced 25-year-old Nicholas L. Janacek to three years jail last week.

On May 31, Kliment convicted Janacek of aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony, and domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor. Janacek waived his right to a jury trial.

Kane County prosecutors presented evidence that on July 30, 2015, the victim returned to the St. Charles home she shared with Janacek. Janacek, who was intoxicated, began to argue with the victim. He then threw objects at her and struck her before he threw her onto a couch and choked her.

According to Illinois law, Janacek must serve at least 85 percent of the sentence. He receives credit for 60 days served in the Kane County jail.

Kane County Assistant State’s Attorneys Greg Sams and Amy McGowan prosecuted the case.

NAPERVILLE

TV star Miranda May will appear at Last Fling

The star of the Disney Channel television comedy “Bunk’d,” will visit Naperville’s Last Fling.

Miranda May, star of the TV show, will do a public meet-and-greet during the annual Labor Day weekend event.

May, who plays Lou, a counselor for the Woodchuck cabin at Camp Kikiwaka, will appear at Family Fun Land at Naper Settlement from 3 to 5 p.m. Sept. 3. Admission to meet May is free, but attendees must obtain a wristband, which will be distributed starting at 10 a.m. Sept. 3 at the Settlement, 523 S. Webster St.

Last Fling, a fundraising event held Labor Day weekend by the Naperville Jaycees, features live entertainment, food, carnival rides and a Labor Day parade. Family Fun Land is a section devoted to family-friendly activities, including pony rides, a petting zoo, bounce houses, crafts and entertainment. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 2-4.

The fest itself opens at 5 p.m. Sept. 1, and continues from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 2-3 and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 4.

Two of four main stage acts have been announced — Brett Michaels will perform at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 2 and Barenaked Ladies at 8 p.m. Sept. 3. Tickets are on sale for $25 to $250. For more information, go to lastfling.org.

–Kane County News Briefs–