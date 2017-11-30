One artist, 12 performers as ECC hosts a trip through the holiday songbook

The 12 Dames of Christmas, starring award-winning Chicago dynamo Angela Ingersoll, will bring the holiday spirit to the ECC Arts Center on Saturday, Dec. 9.

The performance begins at 7 p.m. Backed by a stellar band, Ingersoll will take audiences on a by turns heartwarming and hilarious journey through the holiday songbook as she applies her impressive voice to holiday classics by 12 legendary songstresses.

In this merry musical romp, Ingersoll’s versatile voice captures a haunting Judy Garland, a rockin’ Brenda Lee, a purr-fect Eartha Kitt, a proper Julie Andrews, a soulful Edith Piaf, a sultry Marilyn Monroe, and more.

The show features many festive favorites including “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Santa Baby,” and “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.” The Chicago Sun-Times calls Ingersoll “the actress with the astonishing voice.”

“I think Angela Ingersoll has risen as one of Chicago’s brightest new artistic lights. I love that one moment her voice can soar, the next it can burst your heart, and then the next she can knock you to the canvas with a single note,” says Steve Duchrow, ECC Arts Center’s director of performing arts.

Ingersoll recently garnered abundant praise for her star turn as Judy Garland in End of the Rainbow at Porchlight Music Theatre including the 2017 Equity Joseph Jefferson Award for Actress in a Principle Role, a Time Out Chicago Award nomination, and recognition as one of the “Top Performances of the Year” by both the Chicago Tribune and Chicago Sun-Times.

This past October, PBS filmed a performance of Ingersoll’s tribute concert Judy Garland: Come Rain or Come Shine for broadcast next year. She has also appeared on stages nationwide including the Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, Marriott Theatre, Drury Lane, and The Second City Hollywood. The 12 Dames of Christmas is presented by Artists Lounge Live, a concert series produced by Angela and her husband Michael Ingersoll (previously of Under the Streetlamp and former Jersey Boy).

Tickets to The 12 Dames of Christmas are $33. Tickets are available for purchase online at http://tickets.elgin.edu and by phone at 847-622-0300.

The ECC Arts Center is located in Building H on Elgin Community College’s Spartan Drive Campus, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. The ECC Arts Center can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/eccartscenter and on Twitter @eccartscenter.

