—- Aurora Christian High School golfer from Oswego dies in fatal crash  

A 16-year-old Oswego boy was killed Tuesday, Oct. 3 after he was involved in a head-on vehicle crash in Kane County.

Kane County Sheriff Department Lt. Patrick Gengler said the victim, Nathan Kok, a student at Aurora Christian High School, was on his way home from a regional golf tournament with a classmate when the crash occurred.

According to Gengler, Kok was the passenger in a Mazda 6 that was being driven by 17-year-old North Aurora teen Tyler Hammer.

The two boys were apparently traveling east on Main Street between Green Road and Bunker Road in unincorporated Blackberry Township around 4:35 p.m. when Hammer, for an unknown reason, crossed the center line and collided with a Jeep head-on.

Hammer, also an Aurora Christian student, was assisted out of the vehicle by people who had stopped to help. Kok was extricated from the vehicle by fire fighters and flown from the scene to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove with potentially life threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at the hospital later Tuesday evening.

The driver of the Jeep, Sergio Espana, 20, of Batavia, was assisted out of his vehicle by several people who also stopped to help, Gengler said.

Both Espana and Hammer were transported to Delnor Hospital with apparent non-life threating injuries.

Gengler said Sheriff’s Deputies have spoken to Aurora Christian school officials to make sure they were aware of the situation.

No tickets have been issued as the Kane County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team continue to investigate the crash.

In a message posted to the Aurora Christian Facebook page early Wednesday morning, school officials described Kok as a “great student, committed athlete, and faithful friend who was a positive example to everyone around him.”

“Words cannot express how heavy our hearts are to lose one of our own,” the message said.

The Aurora Christian community is also keeping Tyler Hammer and his family in their thoughts and prayers.

“We’re also praying for Tyler, the Hammer family, and his medical team as he begins the healing process. We would like to thank the many people who have reached out including students, parents, law enforcement, and neighboring schools.”

—- Aurora Christian High School golfer from Oswego dies in fatal crash —-