–Kendall County News Briefs

Aurora

Firefighter injured in Aurora blaze

At 11:35 p.m. on July 4, the Aurora Fire Department responded to a reported garage fire in the 700 block of Second Ave. Upon arrival, firefighters found a detached garage fully involved in fire. It took 12 firefighters about 10 minutes to extinguish the fire.

The structure was a total loss with estimated dollar loss at $20,000. Fire officials said one firefighter sustained a laceration to the face that required transport by ambulance to the hospital where he was treated and released. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Kendall County

Kifowit hosting coffee stops across the area

State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit (D-Oswego) is inviting area residents to meet with her to discuss state and local issues at her “Coffee with Kifowit” stops throughout her district in July.

“One of the most important parts of my job is being accessible to the families I represent in Springfield and these weekly coffees give me that opportunity to hear from those I serve,” Kifowit said. “With so many issues facing Illinois, now more than ever I think it’s vital for me to be there to hear directly from residents.”

All “Coffee with Kifowit” events are free and open to the public, and those who attend will be treated to a refreshment of their choice. The events are scheduled from 8:30-9:30 a.m., and will take place at the following locations:

Monday, July 17 at Benny’s Place, 1158 Douglas Road, Oswego

Monday, July 24 at Panera, 2775 Showplace Drive, Suite 123, Naperville.

For more information on these or other events, please visit www.ILDistrict84.com, or contact Kifowit’s constituent service office at (630) 585-1308 or by email at Stephanie.Kifowit@att.net.

Families invited to disability roundtable

State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit (D-Oswego) is inviting area families to attend her Annual Disability Roundtable on Thursday, July 20 at 6 p.m. at the Aurora Library-Eola Road Branch, located at 555 S. Eola Road, Aurora.

“In the past, we have had many good discussions regarding the needs of individuals with disabilities,” Kifowit said. My goal for this roundtable is to not only help connect families with services, but to help disabled individuals and their families connect with those dealing with similar challenges. I appreciate Directors Fenton and Nagle for participating and sharing their expertise in addition to hearing directly from the residents.”

Kifowit’s Disability Roundtable will feature Director Greg Fenton from the Department of Human Services and Executive Director Carolynn Nagle from the Fox Valley Special Recreation Association. Those attending will have the opportunity to learn about services that are available to disabled people and their loved ones, and discuss the impact of the state budget impasse with leading advocates on developmental disabilities. Families interested in attending may RSVP by calling Kifowit’s constituent service office at (630) 585-1308 or by email at stephanie.kifowit@att.net.

Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal DUI crash

On June 30, 2017, at approximately 12:13 a.m., the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Ridge Road and Khater Drive, unincorporated Minooka, for a report of a traffic crash involving multiple vehicles.

The initial investigation determined that a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by 23-year-old Jacob R. Kaminski, of Marseilles, was traveling southbound on Ridge Road.

Deputies said Kaminski’s truck collided with a 2007 Chrysler 300 that was traveling northbound on Ridge Road being operated by 27-year-old Alexis S. Danley, zero-200 Block of Ryan Lane, Shorewood.

Kaminski’s truck then spun around and struck a 1999 Toyota Camry being operated by 22-year-old Rebecca R. Brown, zero-100 block of Yeadon Drive, Oswego.

According to deputies, Danley was pronounced dead on the scene. A 1-year-old child was securely fastened in the vehicle operated by Danley and was transported to Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Joliet for evaluation by Minooka Paramedics. The child was later released to family members.

Rebecca Brown and her two passengers were treated by Minooka Paramedics and released from the scene.

Kaminski was transported to Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Joliet with non-life threatening injuries by Minooka Paramedics. Kaminski was issued traffic citations for driving under the influence of alcohol, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and disobeying a no passing zone. Jacob Kaminski also received civil violations for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of less than 10 grams of cannabis.

Montgomery

Free concert in the park featuring Mason Rivers

Head on over to Montgomery Park on July 13 at 7:30 p.m. for a free Concert in the Park featuring the popular Mason Rivers Band, playing for the first time ever in Montgomery.

Mason Rivers bills themselves as “The Band That Rocks Country!” and has performed at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. They promise to play all your favorite country songs with a nice mix of high-energy songs and favorite classics. This is a concert that will be enjoyed by all ages.

Just bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy an evening of great music in the park. Jerry’s Hot Dogs will also offer food for sale during the concert. Montgomery Park is located at the corner of River and Mill Street in Montgomery.

Montgomery Fest talent show auditions this weekend

If you can sing, dance, act, do ventriloquism or magic, perform in a skit, or tell jokes, this is the opportunity you’ve been waiting for! The “Montgomery’s Got Talent” show is back and people of all ages are invited to try out for the show.

Don’t miss this chance to participate in this collection of the area’s most talented individuals!

Auditions are being held Saturday, July 15th at 10:00 a.m. at the Montgomery Village Hall, 200 N. River Street. A panel will select performers to be featured at the Montgomery Fest Talent show to be held on Saturday, August 12, 2017, at 12:00 p.m. on the Montgomery Fest Main Stage. Performers do not need to be Montgomery residents in order to try out.

More information on Montgomery Fest and registration forms are available on the Village’s website. Please contact Jenna Constable at 331/212-9036 with any questions.

Oswego

Oswego Senior Center accepting donations

The Oswego Senior Center accepts donations of gently used items to sell in their gift shop. 100 percent of all proceeds are used to support their meal programs, bus transportation, health/educational/recreational programs, hobby shops and other activities. Donations can be delivered to the Oswego Senior Center, 156 E. Washington St., Oswego. Call (630) 554-5602 for more information.

The gift shop sells jewelry, purses, scarves, home décor, holiday items, games, DVDs and CDs, collectibles, greeting cards, kitchenware, puzzles, books, pottery, picture frames and small stuffed animals.

We do not accept the following: TVs, monitors, VHS/audio tapes; microwaves, magazines, Christmas trees, used/loose Christmas lights, furniture, infant cribs, walkers, strollers or car/booster seats, mattresses, children’s toys, clothing.

District 308 students win robotics championship

Jensie Coonradt, a fifth-grader from The Wheatlands Elemenatry School and Kyran Siddiqui, a sixth-grader from Plank Junior High School, won first place World Champs in the JR Robohit Game. Teams from the U.S. and from around the world (grades 5-8) attended this competition. The Jammin Awesome Blockies, of which Jensie and Kyran are members achieved 100 points in two perfect runs. They also won second place in the Global Robotics Arts Festival (GRAF) for their musical robotics band. School District 308 congratulates our robotics winners!

Yorkville

Police reward residents for summer safety, good deeds

Police in nine suburban cities, including Yorkville announced they are on the watch this week for people doing good things in their community. When citizens are spotted wearing a bike helmet, obeying traffic signals, or helping a neighbor through a random act of kindness, they will be rewarded by officers on patrol handing out vouchers for a free summer treat redeemable at their participating neighborhood McDonald’s.

“It’s another opportunity to reach out to our citizens in a small way and to interact with children across Kendall County. We have a lot of good kids doing a lot of good things and there is no cooler way than to reward them with their favorite treats,” said Sheriff Dwight Baird.

Citizens will be rewarded by police with a free ice cream at McDonald’s for their actions to protect themselves and others.

“The safety of the communities we serve is one of the highest priorities we value at McDonald’s, and that’s why we’re proud to partner with police this summer and reward people for doing the right thing,” said Chris Prucnal, Owner/Operator of 12 McDonald’s restaurants in the greater Chicago region.

Citizens who receive a voucher card can redeem their free treat at any of the participating McDonald’s restaurants in Yorkville, Glenview, Lincolnshire, Mount Prospect, Niles, Prospect Heights, Schaumburg, Wheeling, and Buffalo Grove through the end of the year on behalf of owner/operators

–Kendall County News Briefs–